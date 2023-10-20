Valcadia Healthcare Partners Announces its Formation and Launch
Valcadia Healthcare Partners (“Valcadia or “VHP”) today announces its formation and launch.DENVER, CO, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consisting of healthcare investment banking veterans with over 30 years of experience, VHP will provide strategic and financial advisory to healthcare entrepreneurs in the health sciences and healthcare services sectors looking to transact with private equity consolidators and strategic acquirers. “We are building a world class firm driven by an intense focus on delivering outcomes that meet or exceed client goals,” said Managing Partner Ethan Goodson. “Intrinsically motivated and cooperatively competitive, we view optimal outcomes and the testimonial of satisfied clients as our greatest reward.”
“Partnering with a fast-growing health sciences firm like VHP provides an exciting opportunity to extend Valcadia’s current capabilities while also advancing the future evolution of the platform to include solutions such as merchant banking,” added Britt Barclay, Operating Director at VHP.
“It has been my dream - for many years - to expand my company's leadership and footprint in high quality clinical research for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease across Canada, into the United States, and beyond,” commented Dr. Richard Bergeron Founder and President of Recherche Neuro-Hippocampe (“RNH”). “Ethan got on board with my vision and has been instrumental in introducing us to promising strategic partners to enable our acceleration of growth. Ethan is knowledgeable, shows great humility and respect, and is a joy to work with. We are proud to consider him our financial advisor and strategic partner in this new venture and are pleased to be in VHP’s founding client cohort.”
Later this year Valcadia will be joined by an advisory board of Senior Operating Partners whose onboarding will be announced in a subsequent press release. Please visit www.valcadiahealthcarepartners.com for updates and additional information.
