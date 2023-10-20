Belarus: EU project on children with disabilities looks back on its results

On 19 October, the final conference of an EU-funded project on ‘Building effective advocacy mechanisms to better protect the rights of children with severe disabilities and life-limiting conditions in Belarus’ took place in Minsk.

Since it began in April 2020, the project has created new advocacy mechanisms, provided family support services in all regions of Belarus, organised early childhood accompaniment and support for children in state institutions, and raised awareness of the rights and needs of children with severe disabilities and life-limiting illnesses.

“The number of direct beneficiaries who received support is very high: our partners were able to cover the needs of many children, their parents and caregivers,” said Bogusław Gertruda, Head of Political Section / Chargé d’affaires ad interim of the European Union.

By the end of September 2023, the project had, among other things, assisted 6,170 families, organised 7,300 parental counselling sessions and trained 686 professionals.

