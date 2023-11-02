Spirion Positioned as a Major Player in the 2023 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Data Privacy Compliance Software
EINPresswire.com/ -- Spirion, a pioneer in data protection and compliance, today announced it has been positioned as a Major Player in the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Privacy Compliance Software 2023 Vendor Assessment” (doc #US49841923, Sept. 2023).
According to the report, “Spirion is a pioneer within the data discovery market. Spirion has indicated that its solution discovers sensitive data with 98% accuracy, validated by the Tolly Group. Customers interviewed in conjunction with this study also indicated a staggering accuracy rate of helping them remediate sensitive data.”
"We're honored to have secured a prominent position in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Data Privacy Management, highlighting our pioneering efforts in data security posture management,” stated Spirion President and CEO Kevin Coppins. “This recognition underscores our relentless innovation in data discovery, as well as our commitment to strengthening our Privacy-Grade™ data protection offerings to address the future demands of our customers.”
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
About Spirion
Spirion has relentlessly solved real data protection problems since 2006 with accurate, contextual discovery of structured and unstructured data; purposeful classification; automated real-time risk remediation; and powerful analytics and dashboards to give organizations greater visibility into their most at-risk data and assets. Spirion's Privacy-Grade™ data protection software enables organizations to reduce risk exposure, gain visibility into their data footprint, improve business efficiencies and decision-making while facilitating compliance with data protection laws and regulations.
Missi Carmen
According to the report, “Spirion is a pioneer within the data discovery market. Spirion has indicated that its solution discovers sensitive data with 98% accuracy, validated by the Tolly Group. Customers interviewed in conjunction with this study also indicated a staggering accuracy rate of helping them remediate sensitive data.”
"We're honored to have secured a prominent position in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Data Privacy Management, highlighting our pioneering efforts in data security posture management,” stated Spirion President and CEO Kevin Coppins. “This recognition underscores our relentless innovation in data discovery, as well as our commitment to strengthening our Privacy-Grade™ data protection offerings to address the future demands of our customers.”
About IDC MarketScape
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
About Spirion
Spirion has relentlessly solved real data protection problems since 2006 with accurate, contextual discovery of structured and unstructured data; purposeful classification; automated real-time risk remediation; and powerful analytics and dashboards to give organizations greater visibility into their most at-risk data and assets. Spirion's Privacy-Grade™ data protection software enables organizations to reduce risk exposure, gain visibility into their data footprint, improve business efficiencies and decision-making while facilitating compliance with data protection laws and regulations.
Missi Carmen
Spirion
+1 646-863-8301
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn