P11creative Announces Investment by Topspin Equity and Expansion of Executive Leadership Team

P11, the leading real estate marketing solutions firm, continues innovation with growth investment and expansion of leadershipNEWPORT BEACH, CA, UAS, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P11creative, Inc. (“P11” or the “Company”), a leading creative and digital marketing solutions firm exclusively focused on the real estate industry, today announced a growth investment led by Topspin Equity LLC (“Topspin”) and expansion of its executive leadership team. The investment marks the first investment by Topspin, a newly formed Nashville-based private equity firm focused on partnering with founders to grow and build industry leading technology-enabled services companies both organically and through acquisitions.
“We are thrilled to partner with P11”, said Bhavin Patel, Partner at Topspin. “The company’s long history and track-record of success collaborating with some of the largest real estate developers and property managers in the world across virtually every asset class is a testament to the strong foundation they have built. As pioneers and innovators in the space, the team is working hard to develop the strategic product roadmap to deliver next-gen marketing solutions to real estate companies.”
In addition to the investment, P11 announced the promotion of Jasvina Gill to Co-CEO and the addition of Kendall Carre as Executive Vice President. Jasvina has been a member of P11’s leadership team since 2008 and has been instrumental in driving and managing client relationships. Kendall joins P11 with a 25+ year background in real estate marketing most recently as Marketing Director with multifamily management leaders, Sares Regis Group and Greystar.
Lance Huante, Founder and Co-CEO said, “Since our creative studio launched in 1989, the success at P11 has always been about our people. Both Jasvina and Kendall are widely recognized as industry thought leaders and their experience and vision will be critical as we build and grow the company.”
Jasvina Gill, Co-CEO said, “Our Topspin partnership and the addition of industry veteran, Kendall Carre, takes P11 to new heights. We are poised to launch into a new era of innovation and growth.”
“I’ve been fortunate to have partnered with P11 as a client for more than 15 years. Their talent, out-of-the box thinking, pride of ownership, and ease in working with the team are what drew me to the Company, said Kendall Carre, Executive Vice President. I’m thrilled to be a part of P11’s growth and look forward to our next chapter.”
About P11
For more than three decades, P11 has partnered with the world’s largest real estate developers and property managers in all stages of marketing and customer experience to bring real estate communities to life with personality and authenticity. From luxury multifamily, home building, retirement and senior living to large master-planned communities and commercial retail/office, the Company’s creative and digital solutions are designed to accelerate lease-ups and drive sales. For more information about P11, visit www.p11.com.
