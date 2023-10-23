The Gatesworth to Hold 35th Anniversary Open House October 29
The Gatesworth marks its 35th anniversary with an open house October 29. The event celebrates 3+ decades of elevated independent living for St. Louis seniors.
Every resident deserves to have choices, privacy, and the option of community engagement. Our emphasis is to provide residents with choices catering to their preferences and individuality.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning, St. Louis-based senior living community The Gatesworth is celebrating its 35th year of providing exceptional independent living to it’s residents. This special occasion will be marked by an open house on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Gatesworth community, located at One McKnight Place, St. Louis, MO, 63124.
— Co-owner of The Gatesworth David Smith
The event will honor The Gatesworth’s past, present and future, as well as launch its new magazine the scene @ the gatesworth along with a commemorative video.
Established in 1988 by a group of forward-thinking entrepreneurs, The Gatesworth was envisioned as a community that prioritized residents' well-being and autonomy.
One of those visionaries, co-owner David Smith, reflects on the initial concept, stating "We believed every resident deserved to have choices, privacy, and the option of community engagement.” Smith added, “Our emphasis was—and still is—on providing residents with a myriad of choices that catered to their preferences and respected their individuality."
The Gatesworth's guiding philosophy "The answer is yes. What is the question?" emphasizes the community's dedication to meeting residents' evolving needs and preferences.
A key to its longevity is The Gatesworth’s continual focus on resident feedback. Co-owner Charlie Deutsch emphasized the significance of feedback, stating "It's indispensable. We seek out residents’ opinions and insights continuously. Their input helps us maintain our high standards."
This commitment has garnered The Gatesworth local and national recognition, including being continually named to U.S. News & World Report’s list of “Best Senior Living Communities.”
Looking toward the future, co-owner Bob Leonard had this to add, "We will continue to evolve, to become an even better community, by adhering to the core principles that have guided us through the first 35 years. The Gatesworth will continue to improve—and will continue to be an exceptional community for years to come."
To RSVP or to learn more about the celebration, visit https://www.thegatesworth.com/resources/events. For more on The Gatesworth, thegatesworth.com.
About The Gatesworth Communities
Since its founding in 1988, The Gatesworth has expanded to become a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). Known as The Gatesworth Communities, they provide a full spectrum of independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing for the changing needs of our residents.
The Gatesworth Communities include:
The Gatesworth Independent Living, which when established in 1988 revolutionized what it meant to be a senior living community, providing exceptional services and a vibrant residential lifestyle.
McKnight Place Assisted Living & Memory Care and McKnight Place Extended Care are committed to being premier assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing communities by providing the highest quality programs, services and healthcare to residents every day.
Parc Provence, a licensed skilled nursing community specializing in memory care, offers residents and their families exceptional care for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease through dedicated, person-centered support.
Dominique Charles
The Gatesworth
+1 314-372-2280
DCharles@thegatesworth.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube