Chicago Rapper ICN from Let's Get It Productions to Drop Debut Single "Like Iggy" with Special Feature from 2Chainz
"Like Iggy" is a bold and exhilarating anthem that showcases ICN's talent and unique style and 2Chainz's signature flair adds an extra layer of excitement!
"Like Iggy" is more than just a single; it's a statement. ICN's infectious energy and undeniable talent are sure to captivate listeners worldwide"BONNE TERRE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let's Get It Productions and DJ CEO are thrilled to announce the upcoming release of "Like Iggy," the highly anticipated debut single from Chicago rapper ICN. This groundbreaking track is set to hit the airwaves and streaming platforms soon, and features a remarkable collaboration with the renowned artist, 2Chainz.
"Like Iggy" is a bold and exhilarating anthem that showcases ICN's exceptional talent and unique style. With his distinct lyrical flow and infectious beats, ICN takes listeners on a musical journey that transcends boundaries and captures the essence of modern hip-hop. The addition of 2Chainz's signature flair adds an extra layer of excitement and elevates the track to unprecedented heights.
This debut single is a testament to ICN's dedication and passion for his craft. Chicago born but now hailing from Indianapolis, ICN has been honing his skills as a rapper and songwriter for years, and "Like Iggy" is the culmination of his hard work and artistic vision. Drawing inspiration from his own experiences and the world around him, ICN delivers a fresh and authentic voice that resonates with audiences of all backgrounds.
Let's Get It Productions and DJ CEO, known for discovering rising talents and pushing the boundaries of the music industry, is delighted to be collaborating with ICN on this groundbreaking release. Their commitment to fostering creativity and providing a platform for emerging artists aligns perfectly with ICN's artistic journey.
"Like Iggy" is more than just a single; it's a statement. ICN's infectious energy and undeniable talent are sure to captivate listeners worldwide, leaving them eagerly anticipating what this rising star has in store for the future.
Be sure to follow ICN, DJ CEO and Let's Get It Productions on social media for updates on the release of "Like Iggy" and future projects. This is only the beginning of ICN's journey, and it's a journey you won't want to miss.
For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:
Bryan J Thompson
FyreBox MGMT
bryan@fyreboxmgmt.co.site
About ICN:
ICN is a Chicago rapper and songwriter known for his unique style and captivating performances. With his debut single "Like Iggy" featuring 2Chainz, ICN is set to make waves in the music industry and leave an indelible mark on the hip-hop scene.
About DJ CEO:
DJ CEO is a visionary DJ and influencer in the hip hop industry, known for his legendary singles and electrifying collaborations. As well as being known for his quick wit and outspoken commentary on social media and in the radio/podcast world.
About Let's Get It Productions:
Let's Get It Productions is a forward-thinking music production company dedicated to discovering and promoting emerging talents. With an unwavering commitment to creativity and innovation, Let's Get It Productions continues to push the boundaries of the music industry and provide a platform for artists to shine.
Let's Get It Productions is helmed by the internationally renowned DJ CEO and the seasoned entertainment industry vet Bryan J Thompson of FyreBox MGMT, the record label seems to have cracked the code to success in the notoriously fickle music business: a keen ear for talent, a vast network of industry connections, and the Midas touch when it comes to collaborations.
The story begins in early 2022. Having relocated to the Midwest to broaden his horizons, DJ CEO crossed paths with Bryan J Thompson. This serendipitous meeting, facilitated by mutual industry connections, proved to be the start of a prosperous partnership. The duo hit the ground running, launching “Let’s Get It Productions” with a bang. Their inaugural track, “Hurry Up & Buy”, boasted features from titans of the rap game, Lil Wayne and Gucci Mane, setting the tone for the label’s unerring commitment to excellence.
Beyond producing hit records, “Let’s Get It Productions” has made it a mission to scout and nurture up-and-coming talent. Their holistic approach ensures artists are not only privy to collaborate with big-name stars but also have opportunities to perform live, from the buzzing nightlife of St. Louis to the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles.
In a world where the music industry is often a revolving door of artists and labels, “Let’s Get It Productions” stands as a testament to vision, perseverance, and the transformative power of collaboration. With DJ CEO and Bryan J Thompson at the helm, this label is not just about hits – it’s about leaving a legacy. The stage is set, and the world is watching. What’s clear is this: “Let’s Get It Productions” is not here to play – they’re here to dominate.
Bryan J Thompson
Fyrebox MGMT
bryan@fyreboxmgmt.co.site
