Chicago Rapper ICN from Let's Get It Productions to Drop Debut Single "Like Iggy" with Special Feature from 2Chainz

ICN Fresh New Artist "Like Iggy" ICN & DJ CEO ft. 2Chainz ICN Fresh New Artist

"Like Iggy" is a bold and exhilarating anthem that showcases ICN's talent and unique style and 2Chainz's signature flair adds an extra layer of excitement!

"Like Iggy" is more than just a single; it's a statement. ICN's infectious energy and undeniable talent are sure to captivate listeners worldwide” — DJ CEO of Let's Get It Productions