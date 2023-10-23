Slimca HERE Fully Funded by 10X on Kickstarter
World's Thinnest Tracking Device Will Soon Be Available for PurchaseMIDDLETOWN, DE, USA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Slimca, creator of super slim credit card-sized devices, is proud to announce that its Kickstarter Campaign for Slimca HERE, the thinnest tracking device in the world that can help users quickly locate their item if lost, was fully funded at over 10-times the original $10,000 funding goal by raising over 100K by more than 2,000 backers.
Just place the credit card-sized device inside and ping to discover the actual location worldwide using the certified Apple Find My network. Slimca has a 5 month battery life and is fully rechargeable in just three hours via included, ultra-slim (0.7mm) USB-C Charger (compatible with all USB-C chargers).
Other features include:
-"Notify When Left Behind," the separation alert, lets you know (via a 105dB speaker) every time you are separated from your item at an unknown location, which can be helpful for items you take with you while traveling or visiting public locations. The feature automatically sets your home as a Trusted Location (somewhere where you leave your items frequently and don't want to be notified every time).
-High quality construction means it is crafted from 304 stainless steel, while still flexible (able to bend 15 degrees) and waterproof (rated IP64 for water resistance).
-One Year Warranty with 30-day no-questions-asked guarantee.
Slimca is the creator of super slim credit card-sized devices, including the Slimca Voice Recorder and the new Slimca HERE tracking device (now in Kickstarter). For more information, visit http://www.theslimca.com/
