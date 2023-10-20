Grenville Co-operative Credit Union opens new branch

A state-of-the-art modern facility now host the new branch of the Credit Union of Grenville in the Grand Anse area located in the Regency Plaza opposite the Grand Anse Gas Station.

In an impressive launch held on Saturday 14, October, the branch facilities were unveiled. The new branch is part of the expansion plans of the Credit Union as highlighted in its three-year strategic plan, according to the recently appointed branch manager Ms. Shurla Harris.

General Manager, Mr. Devon Charles, stated that the Credit Union is soon to launch its debit card, which is considered as another major achievement of the strategic plan. As he expounded on the achievements of the plan he said “I am happy to share with you that all the deliverables that you are seeing today were deliberated, agreed upon and approved by our board of directors.”

The new facilitiy provides members and prospective members with a number of promotional incentives and is open for business from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. Monday to Friday. A full suite of financial services is available, and membership is open to the public.

The Credit Union of Grenville sees this move as offering a commitment to serve persons in the south as it expands its facilities across the island ensuring that all Grenadians have access to quality financial services. The new branch is strategically located to cater to the needs of residents, local businesses, and visitors.

According to the General Manager, the credit union will actively engage in community development projects, educational initiatives, and charitable activities to contribute positively to the Grand Anse community. According to Mr. Charles, “This is a significant step forward in our mission to provide world-class financial services to the people of Grenada. We are proud of our roots in Grenville, and this strategic expansion is a testament to our commitment to growth, innovation, and member access.”

The Credit Union recently opened a customer service center in April in Grenville and Its mobile App was launched after Covid 19. The App provides a number of easy accesses to financial services to its membership. As part of its corporate citizen commitment to community it has recently sponsored the St. Andrew’s Football league for a period of three years, to help develop the nations’ youth.

Grenville Co-operative Credit Union Limited (GCCU)