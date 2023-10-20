The divorce papers

THE NEW TODAY has obtained the court document filed by Marietta Mitchell in which she served notice to the high court that she wanted to dissolve her marriage of nearly 50 years to former Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell.

The court papers were filed by the local law firm of G.E.D Clyne at Old Fort exactly 3.13 p.m. on September 15, 2023 just over a month ago and listed officially as Case Number: GDAhmt2023/0144.

In the document, the Barbadian-born Mrs Mitchell told the court that the “… Marriage has broken down irretrievably” and the time has come for “this marriage be dissolved.”

Female attorney-at-law Kim George is the lawyer on record representing Dr. Mitchell in the Divorce proceedings.

The Barbadian born Marietta has often confided in close associates that she was aware of several extra-marital relationships that the long-standing Political Leader of the New National Party (NNP) had been engaged in over the years.

She is also said to be disturbed by one alleged relationship in particular involving the owner of an estate and restaurant in the St Patrick area.

According to one insider, Mrs. Mitchell felt embarrassed at a State function that she attended and was totally ignored by the then Grenadian leader.

She told a close associate that Dr. Mitchell did not utter a single word to her during the encounter in which he engaged in some small talk with Governor General Dame Cecile La Grenade but treated her as if she never existed.

“She said she really felt bad – that really, really hurt her and affected her. She really take it on,” said the aide.

Former attorney-General Cajeton Hood is known to have written to the Integrity Commission, then headed by Anande Trotman-Joseph to raise questions about an alleged relationship that Dr. Mitchel was involved in with a female associated with the Ministry of Finance which fell under his portfolio at the time.

The Integrity Commission wrote back to Hood informing him to bring the evidence about the alleged relationship.

In her petition to the court to seek the Divorce, the wife of the former Prime Minister told the court in the papers filed:

THE PETITION OF MARIETTA MITCHELL shows that: –

(1). On the 22nd day of June, 1974, the Petitioner MARIETTA MITCHELL (formerly Marietta Cummins) was lawfully married to KEITH MITCHELL hereinafter called “the Respondent” at the First Church of God in Christ at 221 Kingston Avenue, Brooklyn, in the State of New York in the United States of America.

(2). After the said marriage the Petitioner and the Respondent lived and cohabited at Brooklyn, in the State of New York in the United States of America.

(3). Both the Petitioner and the Respondent are now domiciled in Grenada.

(4) The Petitioner is a retired Businesswoman and resides at Happy Hill, St. George’s. The Respondent is a Parliamentarian and resides at Victoria, St. Mark’s.

(5). There are no children of the family to whom section 41 of the Matrimonial Cause Act 1973 applies.

(6). There has been one child born during the marriage namely, Olinga Mitchell, on the 7th day of November 1981.

(7). There have been no previous proceedings with respect to the marriage.

(8). There are proceedings in the State of New York in the United States of America with respect to the marriage and are capable of affecting its validity or subsistence.

(9). No agreement or arrangement has been made or is proposed to be made between the parties for the support of the Respondent or the Petitioner.

(10). The said marriage has broken down irretrievably.

(11). The Petitioner and the Respondent have continuously lived separate and apart for a period exceeding 5 years namely from 2010 when the Respondent left the former matrimonial home.

The Petitioner therefore prays: –

That this said marriage be dissolved.

Dated the 15th of September, 2023

Deloni Edwards

Law office of George E.D. Clyne

Attorneys-at-Law for the Petitioner

The name and address of the person to be served with the Respondent is:-

The Respondent

Mr. Keith Mitchell

Victoria

ST. MARK’S

The Petitioner’s address for service is:-

C/o Law Office of G.E.D Clyne,

Chambers

Old Fort Road

ST.GEORGE’S

The Court Office is at Church Street, St George’s. The Office is open between 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m, Monday to Friday except Public Holidays.