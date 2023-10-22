Malec's Tree Service Expands its Reach and Efficiency through Strategic Partnership with Tree Leads Today
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a pivotal move aimed at fortifying its presence and efficiency in the tree care and removal industry, Malec's Tree Service is thrilled to announce its partnership with Tree Leads Today (TLT). This strategic collaboration is set to reshape how tree services are delivered and extend the reach of exceptional tree care in the Baltimore, Anne Arundel, and Harford County regions.
Owned by the experienced arborist Brandon Malec, Malec's Tree Service has been a pillar of tree care in Essex, Maryland, for two decades. They serve an extensive service area encompassing Glen Arm, Rosedale, White Marsh, Perry Hall, Dundalk, Baldwin, Lutherville, Towson, Cockeysville, and the surrounding areas in Baltimore, Anne Arundel, and Harford County.
With a commitment to delivering top-quality tree services, Malec's Tree Service provides a range of services including tree removal, trimming, pruning, assessments, land and lot clearing, hazardous removals, storm damage cleanup, and emergency services. They take pride in having two licensed tree experts on staff and a skilled climber with 30 years of experience.
Speaking about the partnership with Tree Leads Today, Brandon Malec stated, "We just started working with TLT, and it’s been great so far. It has helped us stay busy with work. All I have to do is just get on the phone with TLT and ask for more leads."
Malec's Tree Service's preference for exclusive leads provided by TLT reflects the value they place on territory exclusivity. Exclusive leads ensure that Malec's Tree Service can serve their customers without the competition they may have experienced with non-exclusive leads from other marketing companies.
Geo-targeting and proximity have further optimized their efficiency. Leads concentrated in specific areas enable their estimators to seamlessly transition from one job to the next, significantly reducing travel time and ensuring more rapid job completion.
Malec's Tree Service is characterized by the remarkable professionalism, technical skills, and commitment to quality in all aspects of tree care. Customers can expect genuine kindness and integrity, along with a keen attention to detail. Brandon Malec's crew is equipped with two cranes and boasts a TCIA membership, signifying their dedication to industry best practices.
Customers who have availed Malec's Tree Service have only glowing reviews to offer. Greg H. shared, "I would give them an A++. They came out in early August of this year to remove a very large old white pine tree that had fallen due to a storm. They promptly took it away for us, and their price was quite reasonable."
Richard B. spoke of Malec's Tree Service's dedication, saying, "They are always excellent. They are always professional and conscientious on everything."
The strategic partnership between Malec's Tree Service and Tree Leads Today is set to usher in a new era of tree care in their service areas. By providing exclusive leads and leveraging the power of geo-targeting, they are poised to elevate efficiency and quality in the tree care industry.
About Tree Leads Today:
Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a premier marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. TLT's innovative lead generation techniques help tree care companies achieve outstanding success. To contact Tree Leads Today: https://www.TreeLeadsToday.com | (610) 227-6290.
