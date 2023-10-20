Department of Agriculture Issues Alert Over Green Iguanas at Apple Scrapple Festival

DOVER, Del. (October 20, 2023) – The Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) has been made aware that green iguanas, which are considered exotic animals in Delaware, were present at the Apple Scrapple Festival held in Bridgeville from October 13-14, 2023, and may have been distributed to the public as a prize by a private vendor.

“We are concerned because this is not a prize many people would look to win at a festival, and we don’t want individuals or families to feel that they have to keep an animal that they are not prepared to care for,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Karen Lopez. “While green iguanas do not require a permit, they are considered exotic, which means they are not native to Delaware. We absolutely do not want people releasing them into the wild. Not only could they cause ecological harm, but the climate and vegetation are unsuitable for their overall health.”

DDA works closely with several reptile rehabilitation and rescue groups that can ensure the care of these reptiles and rehome them to individuals who have experience raising and caring for them. Anyone who received a green iguana at the Apple Scrapple Festival and no longer wants it is encouraged to contact the Poultry and Animal Health Section at 302-698-4500.

It is normal for reptiles, including green iguanas, to shed the Salmonella bacteria, but it does not mean the animal is sick. They may also harbor other types of bacteria that may appear in the animal and make people sick. People who own or encounter reptiles should take steps to stay healthy around their pets:

Always wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after touching pets and other animals, cleaning, caring for the animal, or cleaning its habitat.

Don’t put your hands in your mouth after petting or playing with animals. Keep other items that have come into contact with animals out of your mouth.

Don’t kiss cats, dogs, chickens, turtles, lizards, or other pets or animals.

Don’t let children younger than age 5, people with weakened immune systems or older adults touch high-risk animals (like turtles, frogs, chickens, or ducks) or their belongings or habitats.

Don’t eat or drink around high-risk animals or in areas where they live and roam. Don’t let iguanas roam freely in areas where food is prepared or stored, such as kitchens.

Clean your pet’s bed, cage, terrarium, or aquarium and its contents (such as food and water bowls) outdoors. If you must clean your pet’s habitat indoors, use a bathtub or large sink that can be cleaned and disinfected. Avoid using a kitchen sink, if possible.

Take your pet to the veterinarian regularly. By keeping your pet healthy, you also help to keep yourself and your family healthy.

Salmonella infections can be reported to the Delaware Division of Public Health Office of Infectious Disease Epidemiology (OIDE). Cases can be reported by phone (302-744-4990, normal business hours from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; 1-888-295-5156, outside of normal business hours), fax (302-622-4194), or email reportdisease@delaware.gov.

