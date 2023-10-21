ZilMoney.com Cuts Down Cost of Receiving Credit Card and Wallet Payments

Users can efficiently receive credit card and wallet payments through checks, ACH, wire transfers, and virtual cards without payee charges.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money, a leading B2B payment platform, announced the feature that enables users to accept payments from wallets and credit cards in the way they prefer, setting a new standard for payment management. The platform lets users accept wallet payments in various forms, including checks, ACH, wire transfers, and virtual cards, securely and affordably. The new update from Zil Money empowers users to streamline their transactions and enhance overall efficiency.

Earlier, ZilMoney’s Pay by Credit card feature allowed users to accept payments as ACH, wire, and virtual cards even if the recipient didn’t accept credit card payments. In a new update, the company added checks as a payment method for transactions initiated from a credit card. This feature allows users to keep all the reward points and exempts payees from merchant fees. This update has extended the feature to wallet payments, enabling users to enjoy the payment experience with no merchant fees.

Zil Money provides various payment options, such as ACH, physical checks, electronic checks, mailed checks, wire transfers, RTP (Real-Time Payments), payment links, international payments, wallet-to-wallet transfers, QR code payments, and more. Users can select their preferred payment methods for secure and convenient transactions.

Zil Money is a popular choice for small businesses because it offers user-friendly accounting tools and cost-effective solutions. Features such as Payroll by Credit Card, Pay by Credit Card, Positive Pay, and others assist businesses in managing their cash flow effectively.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, is a globally preferred choice for financial management solutions, serving over 750,000 users and processing $50 billion in transactions.