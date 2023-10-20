Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi & 28 Nobel Laureates remind the world that children in Israel & Gaza are our children
We urge everyone to remember that children have not caused any wars and they bear no responsibility for the situation. To make progress on a just & lasting peace, we need compassion for all children.”NEW DELHI, INDIA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urging compassion and action for all children in the Israel-Hamas war, 28 Nobel Laureates joined Indian Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi in signing a statement today reminding the world that all the children in Israel and Gaza are “our children” and need protection and immediate humanitarian aid. Nobel laureates from all six Nobel fields called for the urgent release of kidnapped children and a safe passage for all children away from the conflict.
— Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Laureate
Warning the world of the grave risk of even worse loss of life in the coming weeks, Mr. Kailash Satyarthi said, “We urge everyone to remember that children have not caused any wars and they bear no responsibility for the situation. To make progress on a just and lasting peace, we need compassion for all the children who are suffering.”
“Palestinian children are our children. Israeli children are our children. We cannot consider ourselves civilised if this is what we do,” the joint statement said.
The Nobel laureates urged everyone to join in their appeal for lasting peace in Israel, Palestine and beyond, and light three candles. “Tonight, in the middle of this darkness, we will light three candles – one for all the children killed and kidnapped in Israel, one for all the children killed and maimed in the bombing and fighting in Gaza, and one for humanity and hope,” the statement read.
The statement follows below:
We have been deeply shocked by the children killed during the massacres by Hamas and the children killed so far in the subsequent and widespread bombing of Gaza by Israel.
There is a grave risk of an even worse loss of life in the coming weeks and of children in other countries dying too.
Palestinian children are our children. Israeli children are our children. We cannot consider ourselves civilised if this is what we do.
We urge everyone to remember that children have not caused any wars and they bear no responsibility for the situation.
All of the kidnapped children must be urgently released, and all children must be given safe passage away from conflict. Children can’t be starved of water, food, healthcare and shelter. Children and vulnerable persons must receive humanitarian aid immediately.
The lives of the million children living in the Gaza Strip and the three million children living in Israel must be prioritised and protected.
Many protests and leaders have rushed to remember the loss of life of only one group of children. But surely, we have room in our hearts for both.
To make progress on a just and lasting peace we need to have compassion for all the children who are suffering. As Mahatma Gandhi said “There is no path to peace, peace is the path”.
Tonight, in the middle of this darkness, we will light three candles - one for all the children killed and kidnapped in Israel and one for all the children killed and maimed in the bombing and fighting in Gaza, and one for humanity and hope.
We invite anyone who supports a lasting peace for all children living in Israel, in Palestine, and beyond to do the same. They are all our children. They are all our children.
HE José Manuel Ramos-Horta, President of the Republic of Timor-Leste, 1996 Nobel Peace Laureate; HE Oscar Arias, 1987 Nobel Peace Laureate; Dr. Steven Chu, 1997 Nobel Laureate in Physics; Dr. Barry Barish, 2017 Nobel Laureate in Physics; Dr. Johann Deisenhofer, 1988 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry; Mdm. Shirin Ebadi, 2003 Nobel Peace Laureate; Dr. Mohamed ElBaradei, 2005 Nobel Peace Laureate; Mdm. Leymah Gbowee, 2011 Nobel Peace Laureate; Dr. Serge Haroche, 2012 Nobel Laureate in Physics; Dr. Richard Henderson, 2017 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry; Dr. Tasuku Honjo, 2018 Nobel Laureate in Medicine; Dr. Louis Ignarro, 1998 Nobel Laureate in Medicine; Sir Kazuo Ishiguro, 2017 Nobel Laureate in Literature; Mdm. Tawakkol Karman, 2011 Nobel Peace Laureate; Dr. Martin Karplus, 2013 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry; Dr. Brian Kobilka, 2012 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry; Dr. Yuan Lee, 1986 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry; Dr. Eric Maskin, 2007 Nobel Laureate in Economics; Mdm. Oleksandra Matviichuk, 2022 Nobel Peace Laureate; Mdm. Rigoberta Menchú Tum, 1992 Nobel Peace Laureate; Dr. Giorgio Parisi, 2021 Nobel Laureate in Physics; Sir Christopher A Pissarides, 2010 Nobel Laureate in Economics; Dr. Venkatraman Ramakrishnan, 2009 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry; Sir Peter Ratcliffe, 2019 Nobel Laureate in Medicine; Dr. Richard J. Roberts, 1993 Nobel Laureate in Medicine; Mr. Kailash Satyarthi, 2014 Nobel Peace Laureate; Mdm. Corazon Valdez Fabros and Philip Jennings, International Peace Bureau, 1910 Nobel Peace Laureate; Mdm. Jody Williams, 1997 Nobel Peace Laureate; Sir Gregory Winter, 2018 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry
*** END ***
