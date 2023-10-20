White River Police open space to link to community

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) is continuing its support to the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) to increase its engagement with community members.

The construction of locally designed leaf huts at police stations across Honiara has provided a space where police officers can interact with community members. The initiative has been delivered by the RSIPF & AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP).

On 18 October, White River Police Station held a ceremony to mark the handing over of their leaf hut.

Similar huts have been opened at Naha Police Station, Tetere Police Station and Henderson Police Station in recent weeks.

Provincial Police Commander for Honiara City Police, Chief Supt. Jimson Robo, used the official opening program of the White River Police Station leaf hut to thank RAPPP for its ongoing support to the RSIPF.

“This leaf hut is another testament of RAPPP’s ongoing support to the RSIPF,” Chief Supt. Robo said.

He said the hut would not only provide a space for police officers at White River Police Station to relax but it also offers a space in the Station where police officers can engage with community members and mediate issues.

Speaking at the opening of the hut, RAPPP Advisor, Supt. Adam McCormack, said the hut is a result of the partnership between the RSIPF and AFP.

Supt. McCormack said the hut promotes community and police partnership.

“It’s important that we engage with our communities. This is a valuable part of police work,” the RAPPP Advisor added.

White River Hut

RSIPF Press