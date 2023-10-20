Finance Ministry invests on modern facilities to boost services in Noro

The Ministry of Finance and Treasury is investing into modern facilities to boost its services in the Western Province, and nearby provinces.

The Ministry celebrated two milestone events in Noro on Wednesday 11th October 2023 with a ground-breaking ceremony marking the commencement for the construction of a modern MoFT Office Building while at the same time handed over two completed staff houses for the Customs Division.

The modern office building is valued at a total of SB$25 million with a construction time-frame of eighteen (18) months.

Once completed, the office building will accommodate the following divisions including the Customs & Excise Division, Inland Revenue Division and Treasury and other relevant Division of the Ministry.

The two completed staff houses are valued at a total of SB$3 million and are designated to accommodate Customs Officers serving in Noro.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Mr. Mckinnie Dentana confirmed that these projects are within the Ministry’s Corporate Plan that was developed and implemented since 2019, and more specifically, these projects are part of the implementation of the Customs and Excise and Inland Revenue Divisions reform and modernization plans. Noro Township and development into international connectivity that promotes tourism and trade through Munda International airport, has prompted the need to ensure that the Ministry’s presence in Noro as the centre is upscaled, stated the Permanent Secretary. The Permanent Secretary also revealed that development of Noro Office was aimed to coordinate operations as far as Shortland, Taro at Choiseul Province and to Isabel Province.

The Noro Office Building will be fully modernized with electronic and ICT systems including conference facilities , and can house up to 30 staff as compare to the current office can only accommodate 5 officers.

“My Ministry is committed to ensure this project will complete on schedule and we look forward to its opening when it is completed,” said Permanent Secretary Dentana Mckinnie.

Around forty prominent guests from a cross section of the Western Province were invited to the ceremony.

Officials and contractors at the groundbreaking ceremony in Noro recently

Officials at the opening and handover of staff houses to the customs division

Handing of keys to comptroller of Customs

OPMC Press