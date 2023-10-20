EU donates extra €50 million to Ukraine Energy Support Fund 

European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson today announced an additional €50 million from the European Commission to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

With this grant contribution, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has reached €270 million in pledges, with €192 million already deposited in the Special Purpose Account.

The Commissioner highlighted the importance of being prepared for potential Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in the coming winter, and called for collective efforts to immediately support Ukraine in repairing war-related damage. To this end, Simson also urged donors to continue their support for the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established to provide financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and to ensure the continued functionality of the energy sector. It is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, and co-chaired by the European Commission, with contributions from governments, international organisations, and corporate donors.

