Shopkhoj Showcases Navratri - Nine glorious days to celebrate women in India

Vishnu & Lakshmi on the Serpant Lord Krishan & Arjun in Mahabarata War Lord Ram with the monkey Army

Nine glorious days to celebrate women in India

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nothing quite encapsulates the richness of a multicultural country like India than its festival traditions. Bringing people together over a common culture & rituals, festivals bring positivity and joy to our everyday lives. Special festive food is prepared in homes and is an integral part of the celebrations with everyone wearing new clothes. Shopping is an engaging activity . People flock to buy new clothes and handicrafts . They take great pride in placing an idol of goddess Durga in their homes.

The months starting from September show the country at its vibrant best with Navaratri (https://www.shopkhoj.com/navaratri-images/)- a unique period in the Hindu calendar earmarked for the worship of the female spirt. Navratri celebrates ‘Shakti’ – the female incarnation of the Divine in various forms (Lakshmi, Saraswati & Durga). Young girls are specially feted with new clothes and blessings during this period. Homes are decorated with various handicrafts depicting these forms, made from various materials such as bronze, (https://www.shopkhoj.com/handicrafts/bronze/)brass & mud .Music, dance and theatre performances are in full swing. The epics Ramayana & Mahabharata are performed everywhere.

This nine-day long festival is colourful, varied & raucous. Yet, it is the festive spirit of Navratri and Diwali, that follows soon after, that unifies India.

Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata

Durga Puja in Kolkata, where pandals or stages are erected, and huge idols of goddess Durga installed attracts people from everywhere. The pandal decorations are absolutely amazing & imaginative.The idol of the goddess is uniquely crafted and is distinct in each pandal. She is seen atop a lion or driving a spear into the demon and so on. The eyes of the goddess have special focus and are beautifully etched. Crafting the idols is an art and special potter communities known as kumartuli (https://www.shopkhoj.com/art-from-earth-in-navratri/) erect the statues.

The festivities take an interesting turn in the last four days with the whole community joining in the chorus with the dhol (drums), the conch ,& in the community-prepared bhog(food). On the final day the Goddess is bid farewell with the immersion (Visarjan) in the Hooghly river amidst song and dance.

The Conch Shells & Dhol drums in Durga Puja (https://www.shopkhoj.com/durga-puja/)

Navaratri: Celebrations in Chennai

The Mud Doll Festival(Bommai Kolu), a unique festival of dolls is just another way of celebrating Navaratri in Southern India.

(https://www.shopkhoj.com/mud-dolls-come-alive-in-navratri/)They are symbolic of Mother Earth as they were originally made in mud, once again celebrating the spirit of women.

Saraswati Puja and Vijayadasami are celebrated on the 9th and 10th day of Navratri. Saraswati, the Goddess of Learning is invoked to bless the people with knowledge and wisdom. On Vijaydashmi, children usually begin an artistic endeavor – typically music or dance. Once again, celebrating the female spirit and empowerment is front and center.

Garba & Dandiya : Celebrations in Gujarat and Maharashtra

While all of India commemorates the nine-day festival with much enthusiasm, nothing beats the energy & revelry the State of Gujarat. The traditional dances, Garba & Dandiya, steal the spotlight during Navaratri evenings.This dance form glorifies the power of Goddess Durga.

Dressed up in colorful traditional ensembles, people gather in groups to dance to popular songs every evening. The Dandiya Raas is danced with colourful sticks.

Navratri in Delhi

Many people fast on all 9 days with the festive fervor reaching its zenith in the last 3 days (known as Saptami, Ashtami and Navami in Hindi). Feeding 7-9 Kumaris (young girls) is considered auspicious and is known as Kumari Poojan or Kanjak Pooja.

Dussera or Vijaydashmi, the final day culmination of Navratri is celebrated with public gatherings burning colossal effigies of Ravana, the demon king of Sri Lanka by Lord Rama – portraying the triumph of good over evil.The Ramayana play is enacted in several corners of India and people play an active role in enacting it.

The festival of Navratri is a socio-cultural idea that brings the community together & keeps the rich cultural fabric of India interesting and alive. Opportunities to showcase arts and crafts, while also decking out in festive and regional wear make for an interesting panorama of experiences, including indulging in shopping! Shopkhoj can provide you with a detailed guide on what and where to find clothes, dolls, and all that you need to make your Navratri shine.

Navaratri Images