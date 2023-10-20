Unlocking Innovation: Speakers and Agenda revealed for the 2023 prpl Summit

prpl Foundation

WAKEFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prpl Foundation has unveiled the agenda and speakers for the upcoming prpl Summit. Thought leaders from across the entire embedded device industry will be given the platform to highlight the latest developments achieved this year and discuss roadmaps and future innovations expected for 2024 and beyond.

Taking place at the Orange headquarters by the banks of the River Seine, Paris on Monday October 23, the Summit will begin with presentations and demonstrations from some of the key members of the prpl Foundation. This will include an introduction to prplWare, the open-source stack designed to harmonize broadband Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) with open-standard Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to enable easier application deployment and enhanced operational benefits. Paul Keator, prpl Foundation Gold Board Director and Senior Engineering Manager, Broadband Systems at Dish Network will lead an overview of some of innovative demonstrations taking place throughout the day.

These include demonstrations from industry titans and prpl Foundation members, including Airties, Beegol, Bitdefender, CableLabs, Capgemini, Cognitive, CommScope, Cyber adAPT, Domos, Gemtek, GlobalLogic, KAON, MaxLinear, Orange, Origin Wireless, Promwad, SAM Seamless Network, Sagemcom, SoftAtHome and WNC. Attendees will be able to visit a number of prpl Working Groups demonstrations as well, including prplOS, prplMesh and Certification.

“We are delighted to announce the agenda for the upcoming prpl Summit”, said prpl Foundation President Dr. Len Dauphinee, MaxLinear Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Broadband Group. “Our speakers will offer attendees a unique insight into the current developments from both within the prpl Foundation and the industry as a whole. The Summit remains the premier event for service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), silicon vendors, software vendors and open-source developers”.

Following introductory remarks from Dr. Len Dauphinee on the ongoing ambitions and mission of the prpl Foundation, attendees will be able to hear from Orange, the host of this year’s prpl Summit. Chief Technology & Innovation Officer Bruno Zerbib will introduce the Orange perspective on ‘prpl – a Global Home Software Platform’, while Koen Vermeulen, Orange Group CIO & SVP of IT and Services, Orange, will present on ‘how Orange commits to a Sustainable Home’.

Attendees will then be able to enjoy roundtable sessions led by major operators, application developers, System-on-a-Chip (SoC) manufacturers and standard organization members from across the industry. The first roundtable, led by operators, covers the topic ‘Enhancing the Smart Home Ecosystem with prpl Values’ and will feature again Paul Keator (Dish Network) together with Chem Assayag (Orange Senior VP Home Services Domain), Pavan Challa (Verizon Director Product Management & Development) and Josh Goodell (AT&T Vice President Broadband Product Development). MaxLinear Senior Strategy and prpl Marketing Co-Chair Livia Rosu will moderate the discussion.

The second roundtable, focusing on the ‘Acceleration of Service-based Applications’, will be co-moderated by Orange Vice President, CPE Ecosystem Wojtek Makowski along with Praveen Atreya, Vice President Technology Development & Planning, Verizon and features panelists from Application Developers such as Beegol, Bitdefender, Cognitive Systems, Cyber adAPT, Domos, Origin Wireless, and SAM Seamless Network.

The subsequent SoC manufacturers roundtable includes Dr. Len Dauphinee, alongside Qualcomm Technologies Sr. Director Technology, prpl Foundation Silver Board Director Wayne Daniel, MediaTek VP, Product Technology Marketing James Chen and Cortina Senior Director Applications Engineering Bill Reysen, with moderation provided by Paul Keator.

Those in attendance will also hear from Jason Walls, the Chair of the Connected Home Council Broadband Forum, Tiago Rodrigues, CEO Wireless Broadband Alliance, Tobin Richardson, President & CEO Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Brian Mecum, VP Device Technology Verizon and CSA representative Board Member, and other leading organizations during the Standards Associations roundtable co-moderated by Marianne Mohali, Head of Network Strategy Department, Orange Innovation and Randy Zimler, prpl Foundation Platinum Board Director and Technical Product Manager, Verizon Consumer Group.

The ’Afternoon Summit’ will consist of a number of sessions from industry-leading prpl Foundation member organizations, including Jeff Holleran (SAM Seamless Network VP Product), Marc de Courville (SoftAtHome VP Engineering), Metin Taskin (Airties Co-CEO and Founder), Razvan Todor (Bitdefender VP, Product Management B2B2C), Tony Nicolaidis (Origin AI, Chief Commercial Officer) and Sebastian Silva (Vantiva, Director SW Product Management).

The Summit comes to a close with a prpl Working Group-specific roundtable, focusing on the successes of 2023, the roadmap for the Foundation in 2024, as well as a discussion on important certifications for the industry. Moderated by Dave Barr of the prpl Technical Steering Committee, the roundtable highlights the innovative work coming out of the prpl Foundation from Working Groups such as prplOS, prplMesh, prplSecurity and LCM Lifecycle Management.

