CMI Good Management Report finds 82% of managers have no formal training leading to nearly one third of staff leaving
Accidental managers are leading to more staff leaving due to no formal management or leadership training.
82% of new managers in the UK are called “Accidental Managers” with no formal training in management or leadership.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UK faces a number of challenges related to workforce sickness, burnout, and economic inactivity, all of which have increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the country's GDP remains below pre-pandemic levels, and there have been numerous instances of serious wrongdoing, mismanagement, and toxic cultures in various institutions. These issues have highlighted the importance of good management and leadership, as well as the costs of getting it wrong. The report draws on the experiences of over 5,500 people working across the UK economy to provide insights into the state of management and leadership in the country.
The main findings of the recently published CMI Good Management Report are that good management and leadership are crucial for improving productivity and employee engagement in UK organizations. However, the report also highlights that very few managers receive formal training, with 82% becoming managers without formal training. This has led to a situation where many managers are "accidental managers" who lack the skills and knowledge needed to lead their teams effectively.
The report notes that workers who do not rate their managers are more likely to plan to leave their jobs in the next year. In addition, the report found that 31% of managers and 28% of workers have left a job because of a negative relationship with their manager. Workers also prioritize different qualities in their managers than managers prioritize in themselves, with workers placing a higher priority on empathy, unbiased decision-making, and addressing bad behaviour. This suggests that workers may be more likely to feel unsupported or undervalued by their managers if they lack these qualities.
Based on this report, CQCX is pleased to introduce a comprehensive framework to support healthcare organisations in their quest to achieve and maintain CQC Outstanding Ratings. This framework is significantly informed by the insights encapsulated in the report. The report highlights several core management principles that significantly contribute to operational excellence and patient satisfaction, which are vital in obtaining a CQC Outstanding Rating.
The alignment between effective management practices and enhanced organisational performance is clear, and CQCX’s framework aims to operationalize these insights within the healthcare sector.
Key Highlights from the CMI Good Management Report integrated within the CQCX Framework include:
Leadership and Governance:
The emphasis on nurturing a culture of accountability and transparency, as underscored in the report, is a cornerstone of the CQCX framework.
Encouraging an environment of open communication and feedback, which the report highlights as essential, is fostered within the CQCX approach.
Continuous Improvement:
The report’s focus on continuous improvement and learning is mirrored in the CQCX framework’s methodology, promoting an ethos of ongoing development.
Utilising data-driven strategies to identify areas of improvement and implement actionable solutions, as recommended in the report.
Patient Engagement:
Aligning with the report’s insights, the CQCX Framework promotes active patient engagement to enhance service quality and satisfaction.
Incorporating feedback mechanisms to ensure patient voices are heard and acted upon, reflecting the report's emphasis on patient-centricity.
Operational Efficiency:
The CQCX Framework adopts the report’s recommendations on leveraging technology to streamline operations, ensuring timely and effective patient care.
Encourages the employment of robust monitoring and evaluation systems to drive efficiency and optimize resource allocation, as advised in the report.
Compliance & Governance:
Achieving and sustaining compliance with CQC standards by engaging in regular self-assessments and audits, as the report advocates for a culture of compliance and readiness.
The CQCX Framework is a structured approach aimed at elevating healthcare organisations to a standard of excellence that aligns with CQC Outstanding Ratings. By integrating key insights from the CMI Good Management Report, the framework provides a well-informed, structured pathway toward enhanced patient care and organisational efficiency.
