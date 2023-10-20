The British Ski Company 'Ski Beat' Adds New Plant-Based Ski Weeks

Ski Beat's Chalet Bouquetin where plant-based meals are on the menu this winter Ski Beat chalet staff are trained to create plant-based meals, such as this ratatouille

UK ski company, Ski Beat, enhances its varied plant-based menus in the French Alps

BRIGHTON, SUSSEX, UK, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good news for skiers following a plant-based diet or watching their environmental footprint as Ski Beat (www.skibeat.co.uk) adds new meat-free sausages to their vegan/veggie cooked breakfasts, introduces a new vegan cheese board, and new recipes incorporating tofu, nutritional yeast and paprika roast chickpeas into their extensive and varied, optional plant based ski chalet menus.

Ski Beat, the UK’s leading package ski chalet company to France, has pioneered alternative weekly menus for vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and pescatarians since the company was established in the late 1980s. The company reports that up to 20% of their guests now request meat, nut, gluten or lactose free meals at the time of booking.

The move comes as leading supermarket, Sainsburys, predicts that up to 25% of the British population will be following a plant based diet by 2025 (http://bit.ly/3QnWM9O), and ahead of the 10th anniversary of Veganuary in January 2024 (http://bit.ly/45BEgzd) which attracts hundreds of thousands of would-be vegans to take a 31 day meat and dairy-free pledge.

A typical plant based three course evening meal served this winter in a Ski Beat chalet could include Pea & mint soup followed by Moroccan Chickpea Casserole, Parsley CousCous, Cabbage, Cumin Roasted Carrots, and Vegan Chocolate Mousse.

According to Ski Beat’s Sales & Marketing Director, Laura Hazell, the initiative to supplement and enhance existing plant-based menus not only satisfies guests’ requirements for following the same diets as they would do at home, but is also part of Ski Beat’s drive towards sustainability, by using seasonal produce, sourced locally where possible, and incorporating plant-based ingredients into many of their dishes.

Ski Beat’s Laura Hazell says “New generations of skiers in particular are very ecologically aware, driven by environmental and health concerns. How we grow, produce, package and transport food is vitally important, with science now recognising that diet is the single biggest way of reducing our environmental impact through responsible food choices.“

Ski Beat has recently joined forces with the environmental campaigners, Protect Our Winters, who aim to minimise the impact of winter sports and the company follows the Japanese principles of `Lean’, applying ways of minimising waste of time, energy, materials and resources and streamlining the operation accordingly.

Laura Hazell continues “Our plant-based menu choices reflect our commitment to sustainability, as well as to satisfying our guests’ requirements, while other guests are free to follow menus that incorporate meat, poultry or fish, alongside plant-based ingredients. This will come as some relief to skiers taking part in Veganuary, while we also respect that many of our guests follow a plant-based diet out of compassion for animals, and for environmental concerns.”

Ski Beat’s chalet hosts attend pre-season training to prepare cooked breakfasts, afternoon tea and three course evening meals, for both meat, and non-meat eaters, sharing the same chalet. Guests are offered dietary choices at the time of booking, and where possible, Ski Beat reservations staff offer guidance to skiers, to host them in chalets where other, like-minded, skiers are staying.

A week’s catered stay in a Ski Beat chalet this season costs from £675pp, staying at the cosy, homely Chalet Bouquetin in Plan Peisey, linked to the vast Paradiski area by the nearby Vanoise Express. The price includes return Gatwick or Manchester flights, cooked breakfasts, home made cakes with afternoon tea, and three course evening meals with wine, and airport to resort return transfers.

Contact www.skibeat.co.uk, 01273 855100