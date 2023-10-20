The Data Puppets Preview

The Data Rants video blog series begins with host Scott Taylor “The Data Whisperer.” The series covers some of the most prominent questions in Data Management, such as master data, the difference between master data and MDM, “truth” versus “meaning” in data, Data Quality, and so much more.

Today’s data rant is a preview trailer of the upcoming Data Puppets feature: “Journey to the Center of the Single Version of the Truth … The Greatest Data Story Ever Told!”

Get ready for a hype-cycle ride through the realm of enterprise data like you’ve never seen!

Join the CDO (Chief Dog Officer) as he embarks on an epic quest to forge a data-driven utopia. But beware! His path is blocked by legacy opposition, threatening to “put him down.”

Our fearless, and flea-less, protagonist faces off against formidable foes like cat-sultants, ant-alysts, and a dizzying array of data utensils, while wrangling with the next-generation puppy interns, creating digital chaos in this rollicking and riotous odyssey that will have you thinking:

“I actually work in a place like this.”

But the real adventure begins when he encounters his fairy governance mother and her trusty data stewards. A puppet mind-bending epiphany, discovering that the solutions to all our data dilemmas have been hiding in plain sight all along!

So don’t miss this boiling-the-ocean frolic featuring the voice talents of a galaxy of data stars including DATAVERSITY’s own Mark Horseman (as the trusty data steward, whose name is actually Stuart), and music and Lyrics by Taylor & Feng. Feel free to share in your organization if it helps you tell a better data story.