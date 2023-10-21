OwOzer releases a smart gift frame to share photos anytime, anywhere

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, October 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OwOzer, a new-generation smart photo frame brand, today announced the launch of its new gift frame. The new photo frame is designed to make it easy for users to share and display their favorite photos with friends and family.

👉 Free Cloud Storage

👉 Preset Photo without Unboxing

👉 Share Photos via Free App

👉 Super Fast Photo Upload

👉 Comes with the Gift Box and Gift Bag

The OwOzer gift frame is a stylish and thoughtful gift for any occasion. It comes in a gift box and gift bag, and it can be preset with photos before it is unboxed. This makes it easy to give the gift frame to a loved one and know that they will be able to start enjoying it right away.

In addition to being a great gift, the OwOzer gift frame is also easy to set up and use. It takes less than one minute to get started, and the free app makes it easy to share photos and videos with loved ones. The gift frame also has a built-in light sensor that automatically adjusts the brightness of the display to match the ambient light in the room, and the photos and videos will automatically rotate to match the orientation of the frame.

The OwOzer gift frame has a built-in SD card slot that supports SD cards up to 128GB in capacity, so users can store thousands of photos and videos on it. The gift frame can also be used to display photos and videos from a phone or tablet.

“We are excited to announce the launch of our new gift frame,” said OwOzer’s Chief R&D Tang. “This photo frame is designed to make it easy for users to share and display their favorite photos with friends and family. With its innovative features, such as gift mode and superfast picture uploading, the gift frame is the perfect way to stay connected with loved ones.”

The gift frame will be available for purchase on owozer.com starting on October 21, 2023.

About OwOzer

OwOzer is a leading global smart photo frame brand. The company is dedicated to providing users with the best possible way to share and display their favorite photos. OwOzer’s products are known for their innovative features, stylish designs, and user-friendly interfaces.