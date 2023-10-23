Pune-based Kidwise Empowers K-12 Parents and Afterschool Academies

Top 5 activities by age

Startup aims to assist parents of school-going children to explore new-age subjects & traditional favorites, and to find the right teachers for their kids.

PUNE, INDIA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kidwise, a Pune-based startup, is set to democratize the online afterschool landscape with its programs for teachers & parents. The programs empower thousands of independent teachers and small academies who have embraced the online teaching model but struggle with digital marketing to acquire learners.

The heart of the initiative lies in providing a platform for these educators - who offer classes from their homes, or run small academies - to showcase their skills to a nationwide and even global audience. This is particularly crucial for small academies and independent teachers who have valuable skills to share but lack the ability & resources to market themselves effectively.

Kidwise’s Online Demo Booking Program also significantly benefits parents who often find themselves at a crossroads when choosing the right courses for their children. Typically, for perennial favorite activities like music, art, dance, cooking & others, parents can find academies or teachers in their neighbourhood, or even many free video courses online, but they are increasingly opting for live online classes which can engage kids better and ensure learning outcomes, besides being more convenient than offline classes.

For 21st century skills like critical thinking, public speaking, creative writing, financial literacy and others, finding good local teachers for these subjects can be challenging, particularly in smaller cities, and online courses are preferred. Besides, most parents are unfamiliar with these subjects and not sure how to find a good teacher. Kidwise steps in by offering a wide range of subjects taught by experienced educators, providing an option for parents to book a free trial class and experience the teaching methodology and content quality before making a decision.

Kidwise ensures teacher quality on its platform through parent recommendations prior to onboarding, and then continuous feedback from parents, as well as monitoring various performance parameters. To encourage more academies to join the platform, Kidwise is offering a one-month free trial for new academies signing up for the program now. After the trial, they can choose from the affordable plan options, starting from as low as Rs. 499 per month to fit any individual teacher’s pocket. Also, the teachers do not need to use any marketing tools or technology, as all they need to sign up new students is whatsapp, which they use extensively anyway.

Over the last few months, academy registrations have surged on this program, as new subjects have been introduced. Kidwise currently offers over 25 subjects for the 5-18 year age group. Overall, there is almost equal interest between conventional hobbies like music, art, dance and new age skills, but this varies across age groups. Increasingly, younger children are also signing up for coding classes, as well as communication & thinking skills (see chart). Another very popular segment comprises co-curricular or foundational learning subjects like abacus, phonics, vedic maths and others.

Besides extracurriculars, the startup is currently piloting a similar program for K12 academic tuitions that it will be launching publicly soon. Finding the right tutor for academic subjects is more nuanced and it is even more critical to find a good fit between the learner & the teacher. With the high incidence of private tuitions to supplement in-school learning, it is not surprising that parents on the platform are also seeking a similar service for academic subjects.

"At Kidwise, our vision is to create an ecosystem that benefits K12 educators, parents and learners. By providing a platform for teachers and academies to reach a wider audience, and by giving parents the tools to make informed decisions, our attempt is to make quality learning accessible to kids across the country." says Vivek Mathur, Co-founder of Kidwise. "Through the demo class program, we facilitate a risk-free way for parents to trial the subject and the teacher, and teachers do not require marketing savvy to reach parents online.” he adds.

Kidwise.in (operated by Gosolo Services Pvt. Ltd.) is a platform for parents of K12 kids to discover a wide range of afterschool options, including online hobby & activity classes, 21st Century skills & academic subjects, and choose from thousands of teachers and academies across the country to find the best fit for their kids. Kidwise also provides curated content on a variety of topics of interest to parents of school-going children.