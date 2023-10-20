Submit Release
Minister’s statement on Canadian diplomats leaving India

CANADA, October 20 - Brenda Bailey, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, has issued the following statement following the announcement that Canadian diplomats have left India:

“This is extremely difficult news for many British Columbians. We support the federal government’s lead role on international relations and stand with them in the fight against foreign interference. People across the country must be safe from the interference and threats from foreign government – and there must be justice and answers. 

“At the same time, people across B.C. have strong ties with people and businesses in India. Families rely on being able to travel back and forth, and B.C. businesses have worked hard to establish valuable trade relationships with business partners in India that our economy depends on. These personal, commercial and cultural ties will endure.

“India is one of B.C.’s largest export destinations, valued at $1.56 billion in 2022. British Columbia will continue to support trade opportunities through locally engaged Indian nationals based in the Canadian High Commission and Consulates in India, and we will continue to welcome new immigrants, students and visitors from India.

“We are reaching out to federal counterparts to understand and emphasize the impacts this will have on people and businesses in B.C. as we continue to support any federal efforts to ensure those responsible for foreign interference in Canada are held personally accountable.”

