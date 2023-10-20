ZainTECH partners Disrupt-X, supercharging delivery of advanced IoT solutions across MENA

Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH (left) and Asim Sajwani, CEO of Disrupt-X Muhammad Hassan, CSO of Disrupt-X(left), Maatje Renken, VP - Digital Solutions & Oladeji Bisiryu, Director - Digital Advisory & Automation of ZainTECH, Andrew Hanna, ZainTECH's CEO, Asim Sajwani, Disrupt-X's CEO, Naji Sakhita, CTO & Alhamede Abdelgadir, CPO of Disrupt-X

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group, announces a strategic partnership with Disrupt-X to expand its Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities within its Digital Solutions offerings, supporting governments and enterprises in managing operations more efficiently. The announcement was made during ZainTECH’s inaugural exhibition at GITEX Global in Dubai, UAE, 15-18 October.

Disrupt-X is a UAE-based IoT company that provides a platform for developing and implementing end-to-end IoT solutions, offering full-stack solutions. The company was founded in 2018 with a commitment to encourage the growth of technology and digitalization through continuous investment in smart solutions that deliver innovative IoT products and services designed to fit industrial, commercial, and residential requirements.

ZainTECH will leverage Disrupt-X’s expertise and technology to enhance its own capabilities, accelerate innovation, and deliver advanced and comprehensive tailor-made IoT solutions that adapt and scale seamlessly as its clients' requirements evolve. This strategic alliance enables ZainTECH to offer end-to-end solutions, covering everything from device connectivity to advanced data analytics and beyond. Moreover, this partnership significantly enhances ZainTECH’s data analytics capabilities, offering clients deeper insights into their IoT data, empowering them to make smarter, more informed decisions in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

The partnership is also set to assist regional governments and enterprises’ sustainability efforts and net-zero 2050 targets by optimizing resource use, reducing waste, and minimizing environmental impact through data-driven insights and efficient management.

Commenting on the partnership, Andrew Hanna, ZainTECH CEO, said, “We share a vision with Disrupt-X — a vision of transforming industries and improving lives through IoT technology. This partnership solidifies our commitment to that shared vision. Together, we're not only advancing technology; we're enhancing the way industries operate and run efficiently, and ultimately, we're making a positive, sustainable impact on society by harnessing the full potential of IoT innovation.”

Asim Sajwani, Founder and CEO of Disrupt-X, commented, “This alliance with ZainTECH is a testament to our shared goal of pushing the boundaries of digital transformation in the MENA region. In the dynamic world of technology, IoT is vast, and our combined efforts aim to tap into its full potential, bringing forward solutions that are sophisticated, scalable, and sustainable.”

ZainTECH’s Digital Solutions business unit helps accelerate digital transformation initiatives for organizations across financial services, retail, oil & energy, and government & citizen services. Its unique delivery model enables organizations to accelerate and achieve faster time-to-value from their digital transformation initiatives by curating globally recognized, best-in-class technologies across Video Analytics, and IoT and Automation, integrating them into ready-to-deploy, industry specialized use cases. ENDS

More on Disrupt-X

Located in the heart of Dubai, Disrupt-X has established itself as a pioneering force in the realm of Internet of Things (IoT) through their premier platform ALEF. They specialize in engineering versatile IoT solutions that are adept at catering to a diverse array of industry verticals. At the forefront of their technological innovation is ALEF IoT Platform which include Mobile Applications, designed to revolutionize operations by automating processes and optimizing efficiency. Building on their established portfolio, Disrupt-X has incorporated a LoRaWAN® Network Server to their offerings, further enhancing their commitment to delivering comprehensive IoT solutions.

By providing over 50 ready use-cases, Disrupt-X showcases its versatility in meeting diverse business needs. The company is constantly innovating and expanding, planning to extend its portfolio to up to 80 ready use-cases by the end of 2023. Furthermore, they proudly host the Cracking IoT Conference, a global gathering that brings together industry experts for insightful discussions, fostering a deeper understanding of IoT’s transformative potential.

For more details, please visit https://www.disrupt-x.io/.

More on ZainTECH

ZainTECH is a regional integrated digital solutions provider, unifying Zain Group’s ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions, across cloud, cybersecurity, big data, drones and robotics, and digital solutions.

ZainTECH leverages Zain’s global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Sudan, South Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates as well as in other key markets in the Middle East. forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain’s core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company’s many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately serves to support Zain’s vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider.

Please visit www.zaintech.com.