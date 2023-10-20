Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,020 in the last 365 days.

GC Sustainable Living Symposium 2023: WE ARE GEN S, to be held on October 27-28

GC Sustainable Living Symposium 2023: : WE ARE GEN S on October 27-28!

BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stand for sustainability and mark your calendars for GC's free Sustainable Living Symposium 2023: WE ARE GEN S on October 27-28!

The hybrid event will feature discussions by 40 leading international and local experts sharing insights on sustainability, focusing on environmentally friendly operations, decarbonization, and circular economy, including Finland Ambassador H.E. Jyri Järviaho; Dr. Kongkrapan Intarajang, CEO & President of PTT Global Chemical (GC); Accenture's David Rabley; CEO of Econic Technologies, Keith Wiggins, and Miguel Mantas of allnex.

Discover how sustainability frameworks are driving solutions to manage global issues and the tangible actions leaders are initiating to combat climate change in the next year.

Register now for the free event (livestream) at: https://registration-gcsustainablelivingsymposium2023.com/register_online.aspx

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/402Hta9

Watch the event highlights by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgXBpxm64mo

#GC #GCSustainableLivingSymposium2023 #GenSStandingForSustainability

GC Sustainable Living Symposium 2023
GC
email us here

You just read:

GC Sustainable Living Symposium 2023: WE ARE GEN S, to be held on October 27-28

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more