New long-term care home coming to Nanaimo

CANADA, October 19 - More people in Nanaimo and surrounding communities will have access to long-term care as Island Health prepares to build a new care home with more than 300 beds.

“As people age, they want to know their unique and changing health-care needs will continue to be met, especially in quickly growing communities such as Nanaimo where there is an increasing demand for services,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “A new long-term care home in the community means more people will have timely access to the care they need, close to home.”

With the Nanaimo Regional Hospital District and community partners, Island Health will construct a three-storey long-term care facility at 6910 and 6930 Lantzville Rd., northwest of Nanaimo in Lantzville. The new building will bring a total of 306 long-term care beds to the region, including a 20-bed hospice unit and a 26-bed specialized population unit.

The project has entered the procurement phase with construction expected to begin in 2025 and conclude in 2027.

“We are excited to be moving forward with this new publicly funded long-term care home that will serve residents of the Nanaimo area,” said Leah Hollins, board chair of Island Health. “Island Health is committed to providing high-quality, person-centred care that ensures people in long-term care live with dignity in a supportive, home-like environment.”

The new care home is designed to have four main buildings, each containing six “households” that will include single bedrooms with ensuite washrooms, and one larger resident room to accommodate bariatric residents or those with special-equipment needs. Residents will share social and recreational spaces, such as a dining room, outdoor spaces and lounge areas.

The 26-bed specialized unit will support individuals requiring long-term care and specialized services, such as young adults or those experiencing challenges related to a traumatic brain injury, mental-health or substance-use issues.

The care home will include a hair salon, space for activities and special events, a 37-space child care facility and space for an adult day program to assist people to live independently in the community while receiving services to support their health and well-being.

The capital cost of the project is estimated to be $286 million and will be funded jointly between the Province through Island Health with a $171.5-million investment, and the Nanaimo Regional Hospital District with a $114-million investment. The facility will be built, owned and operated by Island Health.

Long-term care homes provide care for people with complex-care needs who can no longer live safely and independently at home, and who require 24-hour nursing care through a range of services delivered by well-trained and caring staff.

To meet growing demand over the past five years, government has invested approximately $2 billion to expand and improve quality care for seniors in British Columbia, including investments in primary care, home health, long-term care and assisted living.

Quotes:

Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care –

“A new long-term care home in the community will provide quality care and services to allow more seniors to age with dignity close to their loved ones. This new facility will also provide an adult day program, which will support seniors to live independently at home for as long as safely possible.”

Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo –

“We want people in Nanaimo to have health-care support through each chapter of their lives. This new facility will improve long-term care services in our region and help our aging population stay happy and healthy longer.”

Doug Routley, MLA for Nanaimo-North Cowichan –

“It’s critical that we as a government continue to meet the rising demand for care services, especially in growing communities such as Nanaimo. With the new facility our family, friends and neighbours will have more access to the care they deserve close to the people that matter most to them.”

Ian Thorpe, board chair, Regional Hospital District of Nanaimo –

“By working together with multiple partners and investing in capital projects we are improving access to health-care services for residents of all ages in our region. We appreciate the Province’s investment in a long-term care home that will improve the quality of care, health outcomes and experiences for seniors and their families and help address capacity issues at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.”