Overnight closure of Highway 99 at Steveston Highway for girder placement

CANADA, June 16 - Highway 99 northbound and southbound will be closed to traffic overnight Sunday for Steveston Interchange construction.

The closure will be from 11 p.m. Sunday, June 16, until 5 a.m. Monday, June 17.

During the closure, vehicles travelling on Highway 99 will be detoured using the on- and off-ramps at Steveston Highway.

Commuters can expect normal counterflow operations on Monday morning at the George Massey Tunnel.

During this highway closure, the Steveston Highway northbound loop ramp onto Highway 99 will be closed. Traffic will be rerouted to access the north side on-ramp. East and west travel on Steveston Highway will be maintained for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.

Existing transit stops will be maintained in all directions. Drivers can expect minor delays and are asked to use caution through the detour.

The closure is needed to lift concrete girders into place to form part of the new five-lane Steveston Interchange spanning Highway 99. This is a continuation of work that required closures overnight Friday and Saturday.

Another set of closures will be required to complete the installation of girders. An update will be provided with the specific dates of the next closure when confirmed.

The Steveston Interchange Project is on track to be completed in fall 2025.

For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/