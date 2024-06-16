Submit Release
News Search

There were 121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,216 in the last 365 days.

Overnight closure of Highway 99 at Steveston Highway for girder placement

CANADA, June 16 - Highway 99 northbound and southbound will be closed to traffic overnight Sunday for Steveston Interchange construction.  

The closure will be from 11 p.m. Sunday, June 16, until 5 a.m. Monday, June 17.

During the closure, vehicles travelling on Highway 99 will be detoured using the on- and off-ramps at Steveston Highway.

Commuters can expect normal counterflow operations on Monday morning at the George Massey Tunnel.

During this highway closure, the Steveston Highway northbound loop ramp onto Highway 99 will be closed. Traffic will be rerouted to access the north side on-ramp. East and west travel on Steveston Highway will be maintained for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.

Existing transit stops will be maintained in all directions. Drivers can expect minor delays and are asked to use caution through the detour.

The closure is needed to lift concrete girders into place to form part of the new five-lane Steveston Interchange spanning Highway 99. This is a continuation of work that required closures overnight Friday and Saturday.

Another set of closures will be required to complete the installation of girders. An update will be provided with the specific dates of the next closure when confirmed.

The Steveston Interchange Project is on track to be completed in fall 2025.

For updates, check: https://www.drivebc.ca/

You just read:

Overnight closure of Highway 99 at Steveston Highway for girder placement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more