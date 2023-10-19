When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: October 19, 2023 FDA Publish Date: October 19, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Peanut Company Name: Nature’s Path Organic Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Gluten Free Pumpkin Spice Waffles, Gluten Free Dark Chocolate Chip Waffles

VANCOUVER, BC (October 18, 2023) — Nature's Path Organic Foods is voluntarily recalling specific batches of its Organic Pumpkin Spice Waffles and Organic Dark Chocolate Chip Waffles because they may contain trace amounts of undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The affected products were only sold in the USA. This issue is isolated to two batches of Organic Pumpkin Spice Waffles and Organic Dark Chocolate Chip Waffles with the following lot codes:

Nature's Path Organic Pumpkin Spice Waffles

o Best Before Date: 2023 OCT 24 o Lot Code:

2C110242 o UPC: 0 5844959077 4

Waffles o Best Before Date: 2023 OCT 26 o

Lot Code: 2C110262 o UPC: 0 5844916701 3

The impacted products are sold in the freezer aisle, packaged in 7 oz (2 waffles (70g) servings), and lot codes can be found on the bottom flap of each box.

While no illness or reports of allergic reactions have been reported to date, these specific batches are being voluntarily recalled. No other products or lots within the U.S. are impacted by this voluntary recall. The issue stemmed from a manufacturing error through an external partner that produces products for Nature's Path Organic Foods.

Consumers requesting a refund for the affected product should return the product to their retailer. Consumers may also contact Nature's Path consumer services at 1-866-880-7284 (between Monday and Friday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm PST) or email at ConsumerServices@naturespath.com.

Best Regards, Arjan Stephens

President, Nature's Path Organic Foods