Announcing New Song Release: "I'm Strong" by Producer Ajal & Chronic Law
Chronic Law remains strong despite life's adversities
The song is to motivate the youths and people in general as they face different adversities in life and how they can overcome them”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On his most recent single I'm Strong, dancehall artiste Chronic Law talks about his resilience and remaining strong despite the adversities he has faced in life.
— Chronic Law
I'm Strong, a collaboration with Producer Ajal, was released on October 6.
"The song is to motivate the youths and people in general as they face different adversities in life and how they can overcome them," said Chronic Law.
He said working with Producer Ajal made the collaboration an easy one.
"Producer Ajal knows about music, and he knows how to promote anything he deals with musically. The synergy was right and that made the task at hand an easy one," Chronic Law reasoned.
For his part, Producer Ajal said, "Chronic Law is one of the easiest artistes to work with and his talent is beyond many in music. It was great working with him and we look forward to future collaborations."
The official visualiser for I'm Strong has so far racked up more than 162,000 views on YouTube. The song ranked at #17 last week on the local YouTube Trending for Music list.
