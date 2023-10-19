Fish salvage ordered for canals in the Upper Snake Region

Canals included in the salvage order are: Anderson, Burgess, Butte and Market Lake, Chester, Clark and Edwards, Clark and Edwards, Consolidated Farmers, Crosscut, Danskin, Dry Bed, Eagle Rock, East LaBelle, Egin, Fall River, Farmer’s Friend, Harrison, Idaho, Independent, Island, Marysville, Osgood, Palisades, Parks and Lewisville, Porter, Reid, Rexburg Irrigation, Rigby Rudy, Salem Union, St. Anthony, St. Anthony Union, Teton Island Feeder, Teton Irrigation, West LaBelle, Wilford, and Woodville irrigation canals and ditches within the upper Snake River Basin that also lie in the Upper Snake Region.

During the salvage order period for the aforementioned canals:

All bag, possession and size limits are suspended.

Fish may be taken by any method except firearms, explosives, chemicals, or electrical current.

Sturgeon may NOT be retained, must be immediately release alive, and must be reported to the Upper Snake Regional Office by calling (208) 525-7290.

No live fish may be transported from the place of capture.

A valid Idaho fishing license is still required.

Anglers are reminded that some segments of these canals are on private property and permission must be obtained from the landowner prior to fishing in those areas.

As irrigation canals begin to dry up across the Upper Snake, fish that have entered these irrigation systems during the spring and summer can be left high and dry. Rather than let them go to waste, Fish and Game encourages the public to salvage and utilize these fish.