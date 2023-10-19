Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,165 in the last 365 days.

Evening Lecture Series-A Night in the Owyhee

Becky Reed from Friends of the Owyhee will be sharing photos of the Owyhee area through the seasons while describing conservation efforts and recreational opportunities provided by her organization. This lecture is designed for adults and is free and open to the public. Lecture will be on October 24th  at the MK Nature Center (600 S. Walnut Street) from 6:30-8 pm.

You just read:

Evening Lecture Series-A Night in the Owyhee

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more