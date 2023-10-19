Evening Lecture Series-A Night in the Owyhee

Becky Reed from Friends of the Owyhee will be sharing photos of the Owyhee area through the seasons while describing conservation efforts and recreational opportunities provided by her organization. This lecture is designed for adults and is free and open to the public. Lecture will be on October 24th at the MK Nature Center (600 S. Walnut Street) from 6:30-8 pm.
