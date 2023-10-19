Williston Barracks // Sex Offender Registry Failure to Comply
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A1006959
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 10/19/23 at 1350 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2777 St George Rd Williston, VT
VIOLATION: Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Responsibilities
ACCUSED: Timothy Wesson
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT
VICTIM: Society
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On October 19, 2023, Timothy Wesson JR was found to be non-compliant with his responsibilities to report for the Sex Offender Registry. Annually, around the time of the sex offender’s birthday, sex offenders are required to update their picture and address information. Wesson had not met these requirements. Wesson was issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/23 at 0800 Hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT:
