Williston Barracks // Sex Offender Registry Failure to Comply

CASE#: 23A1006959

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Vienna Gildea

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 10/19/23 at 1350 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2777 St George Rd Williston, VT

VIOLATION: Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Responsibilities

ACCUSED: Timothy Wesson

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

VICTIM: Society

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 19, 2023, Timothy Wesson JR was found to be non-compliant with his responsibilities to report for the Sex Offender Registry. Annually, around the time of the sex offender’s birthday, sex offenders are required to update their picture and address information. Wesson had not met these requirements. Wesson was issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/23 at 0800 Hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.