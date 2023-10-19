We’re Hiring! New Opportunity at TBI Headquarters

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeing interested and qualified candidates for the following position:

INTELLIGENCE ANALYST 1

Fusion Center

Sex Offender Registry (SOR)

TBI Headquarters

Davidson County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

Responsible for providing analytical support to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies statewide and nationwide, in response to requests for assistance. Specifically, provides analytical aid to law enforcement through the seven designated TBI Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) programs: AMBER Alert, Gangs, Human Trafficking, Missing Children, Sex Offender Registry, Silver Alert and Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. Collects data and information regarding identified law enforcement areas of study for the preparation of publications. This position also requires knowledge and familiarity with products in the Microsoft Office Suite including Excel, PowerPoint, Publisher, and Word.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying experience in one or a combination of the following: 1) developing Intelligence products for homeland security, the military, and/or law enforcement agencies, 2) performing forensic financial examinations, or 3) criminal investigations work may be substituted for the required education on a year for year basis to a maximum of four years (e.g., experience equivalent to one year of full-time work in one or a combination of the above-listed areas may substitute for one year of the required education).

Monthly Salary: $3,542 – $5,300

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply:

Apply on Job Opening 51731 on the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr.. These positions will be posted October 19, 2023 – October 25, 2023 for ten business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.