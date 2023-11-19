Waddington's Major Editions Auction | November 18-23
Pablo Picasso, Spanish, JACQUELINE AU CHAPEAU NOIR, 1962, [B. 1028; BA. 1311] linoleum cut in colours on Arches wove paper, watermark, with full margins signed and numbered 4/50; 1963; Estimate $120,000-$150,000
Pablo Picasso, Spanish, FRANÇOISE, 14 JUIN 1946 [B. 401; M. 45]; lithograph in black on cream Arches wove paper, the full page signed and numbered 10/50; Estimate: $70,000-$90,000
Waddington’s Editions auction features work by iconic modern masters—Pablo Picasso, Marc Chagall, Damien Hirst, Andy Warhol and more.
Alongside this collection are iconic prints such as Andy Warhol’s "Vegetarian Vegetable, from Campbell’s Soup II", Henri Matisse’s "Portrait de Claude D.", Joan Miró’s "La Cascada", and Damien Hirst’s "Keukenhof (Veil)" and "Currency Series". Also included are several prints by Sam Francis, a timely addition on the occasion of his centennial, and select works by important Canadian artists Guido Molinari, General Idea, Micah Lexier, David Blackwood, Alex Colville, Takao Tanabe and Christopher Pratt.
SIX EDITIONS TO LOOK FOR
PABLO PICASSO – FRANÇOISE, 14 JUIN 1946 [B. 401; M. 45]
Françoise Gilot, subject of one of Pablo Picasso’s earliest lithographs, "Françoise, 14 juin 1946", led a fruitful career as a painter and ceramicist up until her passing in June 2023 at the age of 101. The pair’s decade-long relationship was marked by periods of intense turmoil and passion while aligning with Picasso’s foray into the art of printmaking. In "Françoise", Picasso mirrors the elements of spontaneity and fluidity found in Gilot’s works as the continuous, swirling lines dominate the portrait of his then-muse. Working alongside Paris-based publisher Fernand Mourlot, Picasso began experimenting with lithography through the image of Françoise. Having produced over a dozen lithographs featuring her, "Françoise, 14 juin 1946" is perhaps one of Picasso’s most virtuosic as the voluminous forms capture the vitality of the subject and their relationship.
PABLO PICASSO – JACQUELINE AU CHAPEAU NOIR, 1962
Picasso met Jacqueline Roque in 1953 in the South of France, while he was working with the Madoura Atelier in Vallouris. Jacqueline would become Picasso’s muse, following the end of his relationship with Françoise Gilot, and later his second wife, remaining with the artist until his death in 1973. Picasso's first linocut of Jacqueline was made in 1955 with subsequent depictions became increasingly abstract. "Jacqueline au chapeau noir" was printed by Arnéra in Vallauris in 1962 and is considered one of the strongest abstract portraits of Jacqueline made during a 20-year period. The South is ever-present in his life and in "Jacqueline au chapeau noir", his wife is depicted as a Toreador wearing a montera—the traditional hat of the folk costumes of the Iberian peninsula, most commonly associated with bullfighters. The palette is strong and warm, with brown and black highlighted with beige and red ink.
ANDY WARHOL – VEGETARIAN VEGETABLE, FROM “CAMPBELL’S SOUP II”, 1969 [F. & S. 56]
Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup Cans might be the most defining image not only of the artist’s oeuvre but of the entire Pop Art movement. With humour and irony, they are a comment on the mass-production, mass-media and material consumption present in American culture. The Soup Cans marked a turning point in Warhol’s career. Silkscreen was a technique that had originally been invented for commercial use, and would become Warhol’s signature medium. Silkscreen helped to further erase any impression of the artist’s touch, and better match the precise designs of the cans.
DAMIEN HIRST – KEUKENHOF (VEIL), H4-8, 2020 AND 4088, AND I DIED THIS YEAR, FROM THE “CURRENCY” SERIES, 2016
Damien Hirst is a rock star in the art world. Born in 1965, he was awarded the Turner Prize at the astonishing age of 30 years old. His fast-paced career allowed him to quickly obtain the acknowledgment of institutions, collectors, the auction world, and even the general public. Hirst began collaborating with Heni Editions in London, successfully creating a strong production of new editions including NFTs. The two works featured in this auction are the fruit of this collaboration, "Keukenhof (Veil), H4-8" and "4088, And I Died This Year" from the “Currency” series, combining his famous dot motif with the theme of death, which the artist considers to pertain to his entire oeuvre. As the most playful practitioner of the Colour Field movement, in these two prints Hirst displays his strong commitment to colour. The harmony flowing from these compositions is striking – Hirst offers a remarkable splash.
AFTER MARC CHAGALL – COUPLE DANS LES MIMOSAS, FROM “NICE AND THE CÔTE D’AZUR”, 1967 [CS. 32]
Created in collaboration with master printer Charles Sorlier in 1967, the moonlit embrace of a couple gently hovering above the shores of the Côte d’Azur in "Couple dans les mimosas" encapsulates Marc Chagall’s ability to render intimacy through figuration and colour. The near-divine scene, with its subjects engulfed in a vibrant aura of mimosa flowers reflects the ongoing inspiration that the natural colourscape of the region provided for Chagall. Having permanently relocated to the Côte d’Azur in 1950 alongside other modernist heavyweights such as Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse, Chagall began creating a series of gouaches in homage to the atmosphere and flora of his new home. The twelve gouaches eventually turned into the "Nice and the Côte d’Azur" portfolio published by Fernand Mourlot in 1967. The remarkable colouration achieved by Sorlier in collaboration with Chagall for these lithographs ultimately transcended colour printing into an art form of its own.
