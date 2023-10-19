Sight, Sound & Story Live – “Behind the Edit: Editing TV Series" on November 15th

Take a behind the scenes look at episodic television editing with our panel of distinguished editors.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us for an extraordinary panel discussion that delves into the art of editing television series. Immerse yourself in the realm of their creativity as these accomplished editors share their unique insights into the artistic process, the challenges they've overcome, and the innovative ways they've harnessed sound to enhance the storytelling experience.

Step into the intricate world of episodic television editing with our esteemed panel of editors, including Kelley Dixon, ACE (known for her work on "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and "Breaking Bad"), Shannon Baker Davis, ACE ("Kindred," "American Crime Story," and "Queen Sugar"), and Brandinn French, ACE ("A Black Lady Sketch Show," "American Horror Story," and "Ferguson Rises"). "Editing TV Series" provides an exclusive glimpse into the creative process that shapes the narrative and visual rhythm of your favorite TV shows. Through captivating anecdotes and behind-the-scenes insights, the panelists will offer a comprehensive overview of their collaborations with directors, writers, and fellow crew members. Explore how the art of editing evolves in the era of streaming platforms, binge-watching culture, and the growing demand for exceptional content. The discussion will be expertly moderated by Sean Weiner, who will lead a thoughtful exploration of the ever-changing dynamics of editing television series.

All attendees who register for this event will receive a link and password 30 minutes prior to the event. The event will be available at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on November 15th. This will gain free access for all attendees who register.

This event wouldn’t be possible without our Master Storyteller Sponsors: AJA Video Systems, American Cinema Editors & EditFest Global; as well as our Technology Sponsors: ZEISS, and Filmmaker U. We are also grateful for the continued support of our partners ProductionHUB, Digital Cinema Society, LAPPG, NYWIFT, Film Fatales, and The D-Word.

To register, please go to: https://bit.ly/3tNFXw8

About Our Panelists:

Shannon Baker Davis, ACE, is an award-winning television and film editor. After 10 years editing unscripted series, like iconic shows, "Project Runway" and "Top Chef," Shannon jumped to scripted television and features. She has edited projects such as “Grown-ish,” "Queen Sugar," "The Photograph, ""The Obituary of Tunde Johnson," "#blackaf," and "Impeachment: American Crime Story." Her latest projects include "Kindred" (FX/Hulu), From Scratch (Netflix), and she is currently editing a Marvel series (Disney+). Shannon is also an emerging writer/producer, having written web series ("Colored People"), pilots ("Alkebulan"), and features, all of which have earned laurels at various festivals and screenwriting competitions.

Shannon was recently inducted into the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, becoming only the fourth Black woman to be inducted into the Editors Branch. She is a member of ACE, where she is a mentor in their Diversity Mentorship Program. Shannon is a board member of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, where she is also a founding member of the African American Steering Committee, the Editors Peer Group of the Television Academy, and the AVID Customer Association. Shannon grew up in Augusta, GA, earned degrees from Howard University and The American Film Institute, and resides in Los Angeles, CA, with her husband and 2 children.

Kelley Dixon, ACE, grew up with a single mom who taught grade school on Chicago's South Side.

After graduating from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism, Kelley's sights were set on a writing career in advertising. So it was WEST! To Los Angeles! And NO openings in any of the ad firms of her dreams.

So instead... Kelley landed a job in MGM's mail room, and there started a career in the film biz without going to film school!

"thirtysomething" to "Goodwill Hunting" to "Breaking Bad" -- with many jobs in between, on the ladder from Production Assistant to Editor!

Kelley has been editing "Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul," "The Walking Dead," "Preacher," HBO's "Luck," and "Shameless," among others. She cut her first feature "The Goldfinch" in 2018, spent the Pandemic year editing Marvel's "The Falcon & The Winter Soldier", and most recently cut "Star Wars - Obi Wan Kenobi" and "Marvel's Wakanda Forever".

She has won 1 Emmy for "Breaking Bad." And has received 10 Emmy Nominations and 8 ACE Nominations for her work.

Kelley is a trumpet and piano player, a Lego enthusiast and loves biking with her black lab, Eli.

Bradinn French, ACE, is an Emmy Award-winning picture editor with credits ranging in television and features from scripted drama to sketch comedy to documentary and reality. Recent projects include A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO), which won both an Emmy award and an ACE Eddie Award for the 2022 season. He has also worked on American Horror Story (FX), Tribeca Audience Award winning feature documentary Ferguson Rises, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Show (HBO MAX), and is currently in post on Hulu's Limited Series Washington Black. French is a strong advocate for representation in the film industry and believes in mentorship and guidance for new filmmakers entering the industry from diverse backgrounds. Bradinn resides in Los Angeles with his wife, screenwriter Nicole French, and their two children.

Sean Weiner is a film producer, non-profit arts leader, and artist community builder based in the Lower Hudson Valley of New York. Sean is the Co-Director of UFO (Untitled Filmmaker Org), a filmmaker support organization built upon a philosophy of inclusion and collaboration that provides short film labs, feature film residencies, and grants opportunities to early career and established independent filmmakers. He was the Founding Director of Creative Culture at the Jacob Burns Film Center, a program that supported filmmaker fellowships for emerging professionals and immersive residencies for international filmmaking teams. Sean is an assistant professor in Film & Media Studies at Purchase College. He has produced, edited, and mentored award-winning films selected by Sundance, Berlinale, and SXSW, and acquired by Criterion, Searchlight, HBOMax, POV, The New Yorker, and New York Times’ Op-Docs.