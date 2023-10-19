EZ Access Kayak Docks Expand Recreational Opportunities at Canoe Creek State Park

EZ Access Dock at Canoe Creek State Park / Photos provided by Friends of Canoe Creek State Park

The project's significance extends beyond the park boundaries, as Canoe Creek Lake is part of the Juniata River watershed.

These docks are a great addition to our boat launches and greatly assist our public with launching kayaks. I see a great benefit to our park visitors.” — Joe Basil, Park Manager

CAMP HILL, PA, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canoe Creek State Park is excited to announce a transformative project that will enhance outdoor recreational experiences for park visitors. Thanks to generous grant funding provided by the Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds (FPW) and the Friends of Canoe Creek State Park, a chapter of Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF), two EZ Access Kayak Dock Launches have been installed.

The new launches, one replacing the existing dock at the spillway and the other replacing the existing dock at the east shore boat launch, provide individuals with added stability when getting into and out of the water in their kayaks. This initiative aims to promote outdoor recreational activities that positively impact the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of park visitors while also advancing the quality of the environment.

The project's significance extends beyond the park boundaries, as Canoe Creek Lake is part of the Juniata River watershed. By promoting water-based recreation, the project aligns with elements of the Juniata River Management Plan, contributing to the overall well-being of the ecosystem.

The installation of the docks provides new opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts and kayakers of all experience levels. These user-friendly launch platforms stabilize the kayak or canoe for easier ingress and egress, thus providing helpful assistance.

The EZ Access Kayak Dock launches are expected to be utilized by thousands to tens of thousands of individuals each year, considering the park's annual visitation of over 200,000 people. In addition to providing physical access, Friends Group volunteers will collaborate with the park educator to develop kayaking-related programming, educate visitors on how to use the platforms, and highlight the myriad benefits of kayaking for both health and nature appreciation.

Joe Basil, Park Manager at Canoe Creek State Park, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "These docks are a great addition to our boat launches and greatly assist our public with launching kayaks. I see a great benefit to our park visitors."

This project reflects the collective commitment of Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation and its Friends Groups to enhance outdoor recreational opportunities and environmental appreciation. In 2022, PPFF and its Friends Groups hosted 167 events, performed more than 160 service projects, with more than 3,400 volunteers.

Grant Funding was made possible through the Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds (FPW) and is intended to support the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation's work in advancing the quality of our environment. FPW is a nonprofit, grant-making organization supporting water quality needs throughout Pennsylvania.

If you would like additional information or have questions on the new EZ Access Kayak Dock Launches at Canoe Creek State Park, please reach out to the park directly at 814-695-6807.

###

About the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation supports 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest by coordinating volunteers, activities, and donations through its 40+ chapters. The mission of the foundation is to inspire stewardship of Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests. To learn more about PPFF, visit https://paparksandforests.org/.

Follow us on social media:

Facebook: @PennsylvaniaParksAndForestsFoundation

Twitter: @PaPFF

Instagram: @paparksandforests

LinkedIn: Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation