Wellnami, RI’s First Food Addiction Center Opens in Warwick

Wellnami is Rhode Island’s first food addiction recovery and wellness support center for food addicts who want to stop binge eating, quit obsessing about food, manage their weight loss, and stay motivated to get fit, but can't because of self-sabotage. Wellnami offers food addiction support, daily wellness check-ups, accountability coaching and 1-on-1 guidance, mind-body fitness coaching, weight loss management support, group coaching, private online community, eating habits coaching, and health wellness support. Wellnami provides support for food addiction, yo-yo dieting, overweight issues, emotional eating, eating addiction, binge eating problems, junk food addiction, compulsive overeating, food obsession, and other unwanted food behaviors.

Wellnami Food Addiction Recovery and Wellness Support Center