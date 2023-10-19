Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Joins Amicus Brief Supporting Parents’ Rights

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Oct. 18, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined Attorneys General from 22 other states in the filing of an amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit in support of parents’ rights where a school board is removing parental opt-outs for sex education.

In the case of Mahmoud v. McKnight, a school board has defied both the U.S. Constitution and state law in removing parental opt-outs for classes in sensitive material such as family life and sex education. The multistate coalition has filed the amicus brief on behalf of the Plaintiffs who oppose removing the opt-outs.

“South Dakota, like many other states, allows parents to opt-out of certain sensitive classes,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Parental involvement is key to a strong education system and is an important right for parents in raising and educating their children.”

Attorneys Generals also joining the brief are from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The brief can be read here: https://files.constantcontact.com/d3e83e11901/823c7a5e-3b22-4afc-ab0c-8f026d3d1b3b.pdf?rdr=true

                                                     -30-

