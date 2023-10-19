Original World Beauty, a Source for Antioxidant-Powered Beauty, Unveils a Skincare Collection for Healthy, Glowing Skin
The lush clean skincare line is powered by antioxidants, vitamin-rich plant-based oils, algae and raw extracts delivering potency and efficacy.
We believe in the importance of antioxidants, and its crucial role for our health. With this in mind, our products were created to help achieve optimal skin without harmful additives or fillers.”WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing the innovative Luster Antioxidant & Anti-Aging Face Oil and the Ceramide-Rich Timeless Body Oil.
— Ludy H.
- Luster features the anti-aging Phyto-Retinol Bakuchiol, the potent antioxidant Astaxanthin, the soothing properties of green tea, hibiscus flower, and calendula extract with pomegranate oil, rosehip, black cumin, and squalane. Luster promotes a radiant and youthful complexion by boosting cell turnover, providing protection against damaging environmental factors, smooths the appearance of fine lines, and improves hyperpigmentation. Each bottle is thoughtfully blended to provide customers with a luxurious and effective skincare experience.
- Timeless Body Oil is a blend of antioxidants and ceramide-rich oils such as Plum, Jojoba, and Oat with Goji Berry extract. It provides a deep moisturizing experience while helping reinforce the skin's natural barrier, leaving it feeling incredibly soft and glowing. The scent is delightfully sweet, and the oil can be used as a fine mist or slow-releasing pump for the body and hair.
Alongside Luster Face Oil and Timeless Body Oil, Original World Beauty offers a range of other organic oil serums to cater to various skincare needs.
- Argan Oil Serum with Vitamin C: formulated to brighten and nourish the skin.
- Castor and Pumpkin Oil: for lashes, eyebrows, and hair designed to boost and strengthen hair follicles.
- Beard Boost with Sandalwood: A beard oil to moisturize and promote the growth of the beard.
- Dragon’s Blood Salve: One of the most interesting, exotic, and underrated raw ingredient. Directly from the Amazon Rainforest, this dark brownish-red resin turns into a white paste with an abundance of healing properties.
About Original World Beauty:
Original World Beauty utilizes the advances of science and Earth’s raw materials to produce its skincare range. All their products are cruelty-free, handcrafted, and produced in small batches to ensure freshness and quality.
Ludy H.
Original World Beauty
+1 323-840-0099
lh@oxwbeauty.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok