Governor Carney Releases Family Services Cabinet Council’s 2023 Trauma Informed Care Report

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Thursday released the Family Services Cabinet Council’s 2023 Trauma Informed Care Report. The report details the State’s progress in serving Delaware families through the trauma-informed perspective and establishes goals for the future. The report was discussed at a roundtable Thursday with First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney, members of the Cabinet, State of Delaware leaders, Trauma Matters Delaware, and trauma advocates.

“This plan serves as a critical benchmark for the work ahead,” said Governor John Carney. “Trauma-informed care is a cultural shift that empowers state employees, community partners, and state leaders to truly serve Delaware families, but it takes time to implement correctly. I want to thank the members of the Family Services Cabinet Council and Trauma Matters Delaware for their leadership and dedication to supporting those affected by trauma.”

“Promoting a more effective recognition and response to childhood trauma is a primary pillar of our first spouse initiative, First Chance Delaware,” said First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney. “Being welcomed as a partner in efforts to give Delaware’s children a ‘first chance’ to succeed has been the privilege of a lifetime.”

“Through my public service and as a grief counselor and nurse, I’ve seen how trauma impacts a person individually and deeply, resulting in collateral consequences like incarceration and mental health challenges, and ripple effects across our communities,” said Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long, PhD, RN. “The Family Services Cabinet Council, First Lady, and Trauma Matters Delaware have recognized and responded to the need for trauma-informed care in our state. This report lays a foundation for the future. I look forward to continuing to partner with the many stakeholders and agencies committed to empowering individuals and families.”

“We are excited to share our latest efforts in this report, which reflect our ongoing commitment to empowering Delaware communities and organizations,” said Erin Mitchell of Trauma Matters Delaware. “This project embodies our core values of collaboration, inclusivity and resilience. Together, we aim to make a meaningful and lasting impact on the lives of those we serve, continue to share trauma-informed best practices, and ensure everyone can thrive, even in the face of adversity.”

In 2018, Governor Carney signed Executive Order 24, making Delaware a trauma-informed state. Executive Order 24 directs the Family Services Cabinet Council to lead state agencies and state employees in improving services and outreach for children and families exposed to trauma.