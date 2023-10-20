Gaslight Studios Announces Launch of Specialized Education Division to Support Distressed Higher Education Institutions
‘CollegeCompete’ Provides Combination of Services Designed to Confront the Unique Challenges Faced by Smaller Colleges
Our ‘CollegeCompete’ program was born out of the pleas for help that we have been hearing directly from the higher education community and Deans of Admissions across the country”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaslight Studios today announced the launch of its specialized education division to support distressed higher education institutions. The ‘CollegeCompete’ program delivers a combination of Gaslight’s public relations, marketing and creative services specifically designed to help smaller colleges confront the unique challenges they face to ensure the long-term viability of their institutions.
— Scott MacKenzie, president and founder, Gaslight Studios
“The entire educational landscape, and small liberal arts schools in particular, face significant challenges that show no signs of abating,” said Scott MacKenzie, Gaslight founder and president. “With rising costs and fewer applicants and incoming students, many institutions have been forced to reduce admissions standards, offer costly new amenities that appeal to affluent students, and aggressively pursue full-paying international students. For many schools the situation is dire, and ‘CollegeCompete’ is a response to this new reality. Our newest offering meets their immediate needs to stem the tide of loss and help achieve their overall institutional goals.”
Gaslight’s team has worked with dozens of online and brick and mortar private secondary schools, colleges and universities across the country. The services and customized programs offered in ‘CollegeCompete’ can quickly achieve measurable results, including:
- increasing student enrollment;
- elevating the quality of the incoming student body;
- enhancing alumni engagement;
- improving the school’s reputation and ranking; and
- attracting new, distinguished faculty members.
“Our ‘CollegeCompete’ program was born out of the pleas for help that we have been hearing directly from the higher education community and Deans of Admissions across the country,” continued MacKenzie. “Whether schools need to refresh a tired brand to better compete in today’s competitive landscape, initiate a cost-effective digital marketing campaign to reach potential students, or leverage their unique strengths through strategic PR efforts, we are determined to help these institutions identify which actions are required to achieve success and long-term financial and reputational stability.”
