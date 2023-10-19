Consume Cannabis Company Announces Grand Opening of New Antioch Location

Consume Cannabis Company’s Grand Opening Team Photo Consume Cannabis Company’s new Antioch dispensary

Strategically Positioned Dispensary Offers Accessibility to Both Illinois and Wisconsin Residents

ANTIOCH, IL, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consume Cannabis Company, a renowned name in the cannabis industry, is thrilled to announce the grand opening to the public on October 12th of Consume Antioch ​. This milestone brings the company closer to its commitment to broadening access, enriching cannabis education, and elevating the customer experience.

The new Antioch establishment, located just half a mile from the Wisconsin border, claims the unique distinction of being the closest dispensary to the WI border, enhancing convenience for residents of both states. While the temporary location will serve customers for the time being, anticipation is building for the unveiling of the permanent facility at the same site in Spring 2024.

A spokesperson for Consume Cannabis Company shared, "We're not just expanding our footprint but also intensifying our commitment to our consumers. Antioch's strategic location will cater to a broader demographic, ensuring a seamless and educational cannabis experience."

This addition marks Consume's sixth dispensary in Illinois and its 14th location overall, with a presence across Illinois, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Ohio. The latter hosts a medicinal-only outlet, reflecting the brand's dedication to both recreational and medical cannabis consumers.

Education remains a cornerstone of Consume's ethos. The company takes great pride in ensuring that its staff members across all dispensaries, especially in Arizona, Illinois, and Michigan, are equipped with comprehensive knowledge about cannabis laws, product variations, and consumption methods. This dedication to knowledge ensures that customers are not just purchasing a product but are also gaining invaluable insights into its effects and benefits.

As the cannabis landscape continues to evolve, Consume Cannabis Company remains steadfast in its mission to expand and offer unparalleled service to the community. Plans are already underway for further expansion, reinforcing the company's dedication to being an industry leader.

For loyal consumers and those keen on joining the cannabis community, the Consume Club loyalty program provides a plethora of benefits. New members are welcomed with a generous 30% discount on their first purchase, and the dedicated app ensures members can easily access rewards and discounts, enhancing their buying experience.

More information about Consume Cannabis Company can be found on their website at https://www.consumecannabis.com.

About Consume Cannabis Company: Founded in January 2020, Consume Cannabis Company has quickly established itself as a beacon of excellence in the cannabis industry. With a vision to redefine the cannabis experience for both medical and recreational consumers, Consume prioritizes education, quality, and teamwork. The company's approach aims to elevate the conventional retail model and exceed customer expectations. Every product is accompanied by a wealth of knowledge, ensuring that consumers are not just making a purchase but are also educated about the nuances of what they're consuming. With an unyielding commitment to excellence, Consume provides every customer with an understanding of cannabis and its effects on the body, making each transaction more than just a purchase – it's an educational experience.

For more information about Consume Cannabis Company’s new Antioch dispensary, please contact Shannon Salvini at shannon.savini@ptsgrows.com.