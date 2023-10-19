LATITUDES CINEMA WRAPS UP ITS INAUGURAL SEASON IN UPPER MANHATTAN

Eli Zavala in Upper Manhattan Community audiences at Latitudes Cinema Latitudes Cinema from the POV of Chen Qian's kids.

New York City’s new itinerant microcinema brought together a unique blend of local talent and community audiences.

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latitudes Cinema, New York City’s new itinerant microcinema, proudly announces the successful conclusion of its inaugural season. This groundbreaking initiative has set a new standard for celebrating local talent, fostering community audiences, and enriching the cultural landscape of Manhattan.

Latitudes Cinema embarked on its inaugural season on September 15th to celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, bringing a unique blend of local talent and community audiences to iconic venues in Upper Manhattan. Over the past several weeks, the community has witnessed an array of compelling stories, artistic visions, and cinematic experiences through in-person and online screenings.

Throughout the 2023 season, Latitudes Cinema delighted audiences with four captivating programs, each offering a distinct cinematic journey:

1. NYC Heartbeat. This program showcased the works of local filmmakers, celebrating their creative perspectives on what makes Manhattan so unique.

2. World Cinema, Diasporic Perspectives. A diverse selection of films taking audiences on a journey promoting cross-cultural understanding.

3.You, Me & the Others. This program supported films addressing the notion of Community and Otherness.

4.Ages 6+: Family oriented films were brought to outdoor spaces, allowing audiences to enjoy the magic of cinema in nature.

Latitudes Cinema seeks to be a space of creative exchange and a platform for underrepresented talent in the film industry to exhibit their work and build new community audiences. At its helm, as the Executive Programming Director, is media entrepreneur and culture maker, Eli Zavala. "We are grateful to UMEZ, to LMCC, to all our local supporters for backing up the launch of Latitudes Cinema, and to the local talent and audiences in Upper Manhattan for making our inaugural season such a resounding success", said Zavala. "As Latitudes Cinema concludes its inaugural season, we look forward to building on the foundation we have established. The team is already planning for the upcoming season, with new films, partnerships, and initiatives in the pipeline. We are excited to continue our journey, with bigger and better plans for the seasons to come."

