Manchin Announces Medicare Open Enrollment Through Dec. 7th

October 19, 2023

Washington, DC— Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced that the open enrollment period for Medicare has begun and it will be open through December 7, 2023. This year, seniors are able to choose Medicare plans with new cost-saving benefits that were included in Senator Manchin’s Inflation Reduction Act.

To find out more about Medicare Open Enrollment, and how you can change your own plan or work with the seniors in your life to get them on Medicare, click here.

“Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, seniors are saving money on their healthcare,” said Senator Manchin. “I encourage all seniors and others eligible for Medicare to take the time to compare coverage options and choose plans that best meet your health needs. Medicare is a lifeline for thousands of West Virginians, and I will continue to strengthen Medicare and lower healthcare costs.”

Starting in January 2024, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, prescription drug costs will be more affordable: