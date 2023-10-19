DreamTripsX

iX Global partners with DreamTrips to launch DreamTripsX, an exclusive travel club designed to connect and empower people.

iX has been strategically preping for the addition of travel to our ecosystem. The iX team has diligently engineered a plan to harmonize extraordinary curated trips with our technology and community” — iX Global CEO Joe Martinez

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2020, iX Global has been on a steady growth trajectory gaining worldwide recognition with its innovative technology products, online education, and a thriving international culture that champions innovation, inspiration, and impact. Designed as a global platform for self-improvement, iX has remained steadfast in its mission to empower individuals worldwide through education, technology, and a global brand ambassador program.

"Our mission revolves around inspiring, equipping and empowering people to attain their dreams and goals. We ensure that all our products and services have a tangible impact on people's lives. For years iX has been strategically preparing for the addition of travel to our ecosystem. The iX team has diligently engineered a plan to harmonize extraordinary curated trips with our technology and community, resulting in a product that transcends mere travel discounts. Our aim is to bring people together, unleash their full potential, and create experiences that are not just memorable but also pivotal in their journey towards their dreams. This is how DreamTripsX was conceived, and it is the reason we have forged an exclusive partnership with DreamTrips," explains Joe Martinez, CEO of iX Global.

"DreamTrips embodies all the qualities that iX seeks in a product: the world's finest experiences, an incredibly diverse and potent assortment of curated experiences, and a deeply ingrained culture that has consistently delivered services focused on making trips transformative experiences," comments Mark Smith, CEO of DreamTrips. "The fusion of our curated experiences with their state-of-the-art digital experience platform promises to be a seamless enhancement for our membership. The industry has yet to witness something of this caliber."

DreamTripsX is set to offer membership plans catering to individuals seeking much more than travel discounts. In addition to having exclusivity to DreamTrips experiences, these plans will grant access to a cutting-edge travel portal, allowing members to leverage their Travel Loyalty Points to save on various travel services, including hotels, condos, and cruises.

DreamTrips has been actively seeking the right technology partner to advance travel into the blockchain space. The alliance between iX Global and DreamTrips is poised to lead the way in bringing advanced technology to the travel industry, making it a pioneering move in the realm of travel experiences.

DreamTripsX will be the next evolution of DreamTrips, creating a 1st-of-its-kind platform fusing vacation with exclusive experiences focused on personal and professional growth. DreamTripsX will expand DreamTrips’ offering into niche categories, combining exclusive worldwide locations with specific experiences such as self-development trips, skill building explorations, family-oriented trips, holistic wellness trips, trips for sports fanatics, adventure seekers, and those who want to learn new skills, and impact their life through travel.

With the launch of DreamTripsX scheduled for November and the pre-sales of limited-edition all-access packs underway, millions of individuals worldwide will soon receive invitations to join the next level of travel experiences, powered by the collaborative efforts of iX Global and DreamTrips.

Whether a passionate about traveling, enjoy travel discounts, relish networking opportunities, or are searching for a compelling trend to embrace as a brand ambassador, DreamTripsX is about to make a grand entrance.

