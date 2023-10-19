Submit Release
EU-backed school reopens in eastern Ukraine

A newly renovated school was reopened in Kamyanske, Dnipropetrovsk oblast in eastern Ukraine on 18 October, as part of the European Investment Bank’s Ukraine Early Recovery Programme (UERP).

The school specialises in teaching foreign languages and has 61 teachers and 19 technical personnel who are educating a diverse group of students that includes children affected by the Chernobyl disaster, children with disabilities, and over 50 children internally displaced by Russia’s war against the country.

The renovation project included modernisation of electricity, water supply, sewerage, ventilation and heating networks, thermal insulation, replacement of doors and windows with energy-saving ones, and significant renovation of sanitary facilities. For easy access to the building, ramps were installed, an IP video surveillance system and an Internet network were installed.

The total cost of the project was nearly €4.5 million, of which the EIB, the bank of the European Union, provided €3.63 million, while the rest was sourced from local funds. 

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine provided technical assistance.

