EU supports Moldova in the field of spatial data 

A Twinning project, funded by the EU and several EU Member States, has helped to implement the European Union’s best practices in the field of spatial data in Moldova, and thus improve the National Spatial Data Infrastructure (INDS).

The project presented its results at the closing event that took place on 17 October in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, in the presence of representatives of the EU, Croatia, Poland, and the Netherlands.

Under the Twinning, the Agency of Land Relations and Cadastre of the Republic of Moldova received technical and professional assistance in the process of harmonisation of national legislation with the EU INSPIRE Directive and preparation of INDS strategic development documents.

The project also contributed to the development of the INDS geoportal (available in Romanian, Russian, and English) as a single point of access to spatial data, which will allow faster and more efficient exchange of spatial information between public sector organisations.

