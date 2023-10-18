Food Security Council to Meet Friday, Oct. 20, 2023
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Oct. 18, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Food Security Council will hold a virtual meeting Friday, October 20, 2023, at 1 p.m. on Microsoft Teams. The agenda is available on the meeting event page.
In an effort to accommodate as many people as possible, the proceedings will be open and available to the public only via the Microsoft Teams link below:
Microsoft Teams Meeting
Join on your computer, mobile app, or room device
Click here to join the meeting
If you are a current user of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365, simply log into your Microsoft account and attend the meeting via the Microsoft Teams desktop application or its web browser version. If you do not have a Microsoft user account and wish to access the meeting, then instructions on how you can join without setting up an account are available here.
CONTACTING CHIEF OF STAFF OFFICE
If you have any questions regarding the public meeting, please email BugueyBM@dhec.sc.gov.
