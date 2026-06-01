DPH Encourages Parents to Take Steps to Protect Children from Preventable Injuries This Summer

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 1, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As children across South Carolina begin their summer break, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reminding parents and caregivers to take simple steps to keep kids safe during the warm-weather months.

“With school out, children spend more time near water, playing outside, traveling with family, and spending time at home, making summer a high-risk season for preventable injuries,” said Kevin Poore, Director of Safe Kids South Carolina. “Summer is a great time for parents to talk with their children about safety expectations and to build safe habits that last all year.”

In addition to water safety measures, DPH recommends the following measures to ensure a safer, healthier summer:

Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety

With children spending more time walking, biking, and playing outdoors during the summer, pedestrian and bicycle safety are essential.

Children should look left, right, and left again before crossing the street and stay alert while walking. They should also walk on sidewalks or paths if available and cross at street corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks whenever possible. If there are no sidewalks, it is safest to walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible.

DPH also reminds parents that children should always wear a properly fitted helmet while biking, skateboarding, riding a scooter or inline/roller skating.

It’s important to ensure bicycles fit properly, are in good working condition including their brakes, and are equipped with lights or reflectors to help children stay visible.

Electric Bicycles and Scooters

In recent years, the rate of electric bicycle (e-bike) or scooter injuries has increased each year, with these injuries being more severe than those inflicted while on manual bicycles or scooters.

It is even more critical for people riding these electric bikes and scooters to wear a properly fitted helmet that is approved for this use by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Other recommendations from leading medical groups on how to reduce the risk and severity of injuries include obeying traffic laws and rules, paying attention to surroundings and avoiding distractions, and performing routine maintenance and safety checks on the vehicle.

Vehicle and Roadway Safety

Summertime usually means vacations and summer road trips, with more people on the road than usual. The National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration recommends performing regular vehicle checks to maintain safety and comfort during the summer months.

Plan your route ahead, buckle up every time, and ensure children are properly secured in a well fitted car seat. To prevent vehicular heatstroke, remember to “look before you lock.” Always check the back seat for little ones before exiting your vehicle to avoid leaving them in the heat; and make sure the car is locked when not in use.

The 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are the most dangerous time of the year for motor vehicle crashes, particularly for teen drivers. More than 30% of motor vehicle crash deaths involving a teen driver occur during those 100 days. Encourage teen drivers to reduce distractions, buckle up, and follow all road safety laws.

Home Safety

Because children may be spending more time at home, the summer months are a great time for parents to make sure safety precautions are followed around the home.

Families can reduce injury risks at home by installing and regularly testing smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. Smoke alarms should be installed at every level of the home, inside bedrooms and near sleeping areas.

Additionally, medicines, cleaning products, and other hazardous items should be stored securely and out of children’s reach. Save the Poison Help number (1-800-222-1222) in your phone and post it visibly at home. All calls made in South Carolina are directed to the South Carolina Poison Center, staffed 24/7 by healthcare professionals trained in toxicology and specialists in poison information.

In the United States, about seven children go to the emergency room every day because of a furniture or TV tip-over. Therefore, it’s important for parents to secure furniture and televisions in order to prevent them from falling onto a child, potentially causing devastating injuries.

“These are just a few simple steps that families can implement to keep children safe this summer and year-round,” said Heather Kirlough, DPH Core State Injury Prevention Program Coordinator.

For more information and resources on how to protect children from preventable injuries, visit safekids.org or DPH’s injury prevention webpage.

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